Ex-DougCo deputy pleads guilty to attempting to influence a public servant

Photo by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 7, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) A former Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to a single felony charge after being accused of sexual misconduct and attempting to bring contraband items into the detention facility where she worked.

Carley Jackson, 25, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on May 31, 2022. She was also fired from her position as a deputy. On Feb. 3, Jackson agreed to plead guilty to one felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant. The charges of official misconduct, introducing contraband to a detention facility and conspiracy were dropped under the plea deal.

Jackson, hired as a deputy in December 2019, was investigated after an inmate alleged she brought a disposable lighter, considered jail contraband, into the jail. Deputies searched the area and located a white disposable lighter and over 40 other contraband items.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jackson recorded the contraband but “conspicuously failed to document the lighter.” The lighter was put in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office evidence, and detention division command staff decided not to process the evidence at the forensic crime lab.

According to the court document, at least three jail inmates told command staff and detectives that Jackson exchanged sexual favors with inmates. They also alleged she brought marijuana edibles and a lighter into the facility.

Jackson denied any sexual misconduct.

Jackson remains free on a $10,000 surety bond. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.