Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 1, 2023

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Lisa Huffman, of Ridge Road, said she called 911 after she found a stranger in her living room holding a 2-to-3-foot long tree branch. She described him as in his 40s, “clean cut,” dressed in jeans, a red shirt and a short gray jacket.

Huffman told deputies she advised him to leave several times, but he asked if she “knew where the tunnels are and that he was there to see Scott.”

After Huffman threatened to let her dogs bite the stranger, he left the property in a silver sedan that was parked down her driveway. Huffman also showed deputies photos she took before, during and after she contacted 911, the affidavit stated.

Deputies discovered the intruder climbed a fence to enter her home through the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.

Huffman later posted on Facebook about the incident, spreading awareness and seeking information about the intruder’s identity.

One of Allen’s neighbors contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the post about suspicious behavior caught on home surveillance. The footage, taken between 6:52-6:54 a.m. on Jan. 18, shows a man wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a lighter undershirt carrying a stick and exiting a white sedan. He briefly entered his home, then left in the white sedan.

Another of Allen’s neighbors reported recognizing him from Huffman’s Facebook post. They called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to report identifying the suspect and a potential mental health diagnosis. The neighbor said Allen’s demeanor changed in November when he began to point lasers and strobe lights into their house, yelling at them and flipping them off.

A third neighbor called the sheriff’s office to report he witnessed suspicious behavior by Allen on Jan. 18. This neighbor said he was shoveling his driveway at about 7:15 a.m. that day when Allen pulled into his driveway and exited the vehicle holding a stick.

Huffman’s house is approximately a mile from Allen’s, investigators found.

In a second post, Huffman thanked the community and Allen’s neighbors for their reports, concern and love.

Allen was arrested on Jan. 26 and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court on March 3.