Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hB82O_0kZSSoqq00
Photo byLisa Huffman / Facebook

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Feb. 1, 2023

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Lisa Huffman, of Ridge Road, said she called 911 after she found a stranger in her living room holding a 2-to-3-foot long tree branch. She described him as in his 40s, “clean cut,” dressed in jeans, a red shirt and a short gray jacket.

Huffman told deputies she advised him to leave several times, but he asked if she “knew where the tunnels are and that he was there to see Scott.”

After Huffman threatened to let her dogs bite the stranger, he left the property in a silver sedan that was parked down her driveway. Huffman also showed deputies photos she took before, during and after she contacted 911, the affidavit stated.

Deputies discovered the intruder climbed a fence to enter her home through the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.

Huffman later posted on Facebook about the incident, spreading awareness and seeking information about the intruder’s identity.

One of Allen’s neighbors contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the post about suspicious behavior caught on home surveillance. The footage, taken between 6:52-6:54 a.m. on Jan. 18, shows a man wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a lighter undershirt carrying a stick and exiting a white sedan. He briefly entered his home, then left in the white sedan.

Another of Allen’s neighbors reported recognizing him from Huffman’s Facebook post. They called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to report identifying the suspect and a potential mental health diagnosis. The neighbor said Allen’s demeanor changed in November when he began to point lasers and strobe lights into their house, yelling at them and flipping them off.

A third neighbor called the sheriff’s office to report he witnessed suspicious behavior by Allen on Jan. 18. This neighbor said he was shoveling his driveway at about 7:15 a.m. that day when Allen pulled into his driveway and exited the vehicle holding a stick.

Huffman’s house is approximately a mile from Allen’s, investigators found.

In a second post, Huffman thanked the community and Allen’s neighbors for their reports, concern and love.

Allen was arrested on Jan. 26 and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court on March 3.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county sheriffs office# burglary# castle rock# menacing# facebook

Comments / 12

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Denver, CO

FBI Denver warns of increase in crypto scams

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Division of the FBI warns the public that crypto's increasing presence in daily life puts more people in danger due to crypto-related scams and urges people to stay vigilant and take precautions when dealing with cryptocurrency.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker Police K9, handler strike a pose as thanks for ballistic vest

(Parker, Colo.) A Parker Police Department K9 team will appear in a national calendar to raise money to protect law enforcement dogs. Officer Eric Graham and K9 Kato were chosen alongside 11 other teams to appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s fundraising calendar. Each year, the calendar showcases 12 law enforcement K9 team vest recipients.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Help the DougCo Sheriff ID overnight car burglars near Lone Tree

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks criminals who allegedly broke into at least 20 vehicles at two Lone Tree apartment complexes on Jan. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office it appears the team targeted Honda and Hyundai vehicles, entering the vehicles mainly by punching in door locks. The two apartment complexes are located along Park Meadows Drive in unincorporated Douglas County.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Half of DougCo’s unhoused population new to experiencing homelessness

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative released preliminary data from the 2023 annual point-in-time survey, showing that Douglas County’s homeless population has remained similar to 2022. Still, many are experiencing being unhoused for the first time.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

‘Nobody has more disdain for bad cops than those who serve and protect with honor’

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado officials, including members of Douglas County law enforcement, offered their thoughts on the body camera footage released by the Memphis Police Department about the beating death of Tyre Nichols by police officers.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff endorses plan for increased penalties for car thefts

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 31, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly fully endorsed proposed Colorado legislation that would impose more aggressive penalties on auto thieves.

Read full story
2 comments
Silver Plume, CO

Ex-deputies petition court to drop charges in Glass shooting death

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Clear Creek County, Colo.) An attorney for Kyle Gould argued in court Monday that the ex-sheriff’s office sergeant should not be charged for any part he had in the shooting death of Christian Glass on June 11, 2022.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 22-year-old man of killing one and injuring three others during an early-morning hotel shooting on Oct. 2, 2021, in the 12000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff appointed to Colorado Human Trafficking Council

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly to the Colorado Human Trafficking Council.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo drivers second-most likely to speed in school and work zones

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 26, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Speeding Douglas County drivers put children and road workers at risk, according to Colorado State Patrol records.

Read full story
Colorado State

DA Kellner pushes for stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 26, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner plans to push Colorado’s legislators to eliminate value-based charges and enact stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.

Read full story
29 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff arrests suspect in Sterling Ranch homicide

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 24, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a woman’s body inside a Sterling Ranch home after receiving a report of a possible death.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trail

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 24, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a man who violently attacked a woman on the High Line Canal Trail on July 11, 2020, to decades in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Read full story
8 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

COVID shutdowns no excuse to avoid commercial rent, appeals court rules

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 23, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A trio of Colorado Court of Appeals judges ruled on Jan. 19 that commercial tenants who broke leases due to government-issued shutdown orders must pay up.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff seeks man who ate rat poison in Taco Bell order

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to a man who allegedly ate rat poison in his Taco Bell order.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks info about crime spree involving Jeep Cherokee

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, are seeking help identifying the occupants of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee associated with several violent crimes and thefts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Adams, DougCo state patrol cruisers struck during heavy snowstorm

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 19, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles, one in Douglas County and one in Adams, were hit by drivers within hours of each other during this week’s winter storm. No injuries were reported.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy