Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN

Photo by Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023

(Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.

According to a Denver district court lawsuit appealed to the 10th Circuit Court, Francisco Serna is a licensed Texas hemp farmer who attempted to bring 32 hemp plant clones through the Denver International Airport Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on March 16, 2021.

Serna asserted the plants were compliantly produced under Subtitle G of the 2018 Farm Bill Act, providing certificates proving the plants had under 0.3% THC, which is the defining criteria for hemp under the Act.

The Act authorizes states to legalize hemp and regulate hemp providers, but prohibits states and tribes from interfering with the transportation or shipment of hemp in interstate commerce.

Denver Police Department Officer Anselmo Jaramillo allegedly seized the plants after consulting with a detective, “who stated they have a policy of confiscating any plants above 0%.”

Why the Denver officer responded to the security checkpoint remains unclear.

Serna’s complaint was dismissed with prejudice by the district court, whose decision was affirmed by the federal appeals court. The Denver district court judge agreed with the Denver police officer, who argued Serna could not use the Farm Bill to support his right to sue. According to court documents, even if the state had violated the law, there is no provision allowing the hemp farmer recourse.

10th Circuit Judge Nancy Moritz wrote in an opinion published on Jan. 24 that Serna’s complaint was properly dismissed.

Moritz opined that the 2018 law “does not suggest that Congress intended to grant hemp farmers a right to freely transport their product from one jurisdiction to another, with no interference from state officials.”

She also wrote the court properly dismissed Serna’s complaint and refused to let him amend his complaint.