DougCo Sheriff arrests suspect in Sterling Ranch homicide

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woKY5_0kPfHpkf00
Photo byHeather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 24, 2023

(Sterling Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a woman’s body inside a Sterling Ranch home after receiving a report of a possible death.

According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded to the 9200 block of Merino Circle at approximately 2:41 p.m. on Jan. 23. Deputies contacted a man outside the resident before entering the residence.

The man, identified as Dustin Neumann, 27, was arrested on a single felony charge of second-degree murder and taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

According to the detention facility’s website, Neumann will appear in court on Jan. 27. However, court records show no scheduled court appearances for Neumann.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and inform the family. Deputies believe Neumann knew the victim.

This is an open investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

