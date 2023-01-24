Aurora, CO

Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trail

Heather Willard

(Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a man who violently attacked a woman on the High Line Canal Trail on July 11, 2020, to decades in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, was sentenced to serve 20 years for first-degree assault, five years for second-degree assault to be served consecutively to the first assault charge, and three years for felony menacing, to be served concurrently with his five-year sentence.

“There’s no justification for the defendant’s actions and we’re extremely fortunate that these injuries weren’t deadly," said 18th Judicial District Senior Deputy Attorney Colleen Greer. “Physical evidence and technology ultimately paved the way toward justice in this case.”

The case began at approximately 6 a.m. July 11, 2020, when Aurora police officers were dispatched to the High Line Canal Trail near 1st Avenue and Moline Street.

The initial report was of a woman exercising on the trial when a man with a board physically attacked her. Officers found the victim with “substantial” injuries and had her transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers found a homeless encampment at the attack site. Officers observed one campsite had a black piece of wood and a black headboard similar to the boards found near the victim. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found Gonzalez had a criminal summons for an unrelated incident, and a GPS ankle bracelet was monitoring him.

Data received from the bracelet placed Gonzalez directly at the crime scene when the woman was attacked.

The attack survivor said in court that visitors to Colorado’s open spaces deserve to feel safe.

“I’m always on high alert when I hear something behind me, fearing what could be another attack,” the survivor said. “No number of apologies could undo or right what happened to me that day.”

Through their investigation, law enforcement discovered a similar attack took place at about the same place three days earlier. In that incident, a woman was attacked with a piece of wood while bicycling with her two teenage daughters. The victim, who sustained arm and elbow injuries, identified Gonzalez as her attacker in a photo line-up.

“The evidence left no doubt that Gonzalez was solely responsible for viciously attacking two women who were utilizing the public trail, something they did every day for exercise,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jason Siers said. “The victims showed enormous strength and courage to survive and we hope this week’s sentence brings them some closure.”

Gonzalez was under the supervision of the Arapahoe County Court for a March 2020 burglary case at the time of the attacks. He initially pleaded guilty to a single second-degree burglary charge on May 21, 2020. He was initially sentenced to two years of supervised probation, including wearing a GPS ankle monitor. He was re-sentenced on Jan. 18 to serve six years in the Department of Corrections and was credited 922 days for time already served (just over two years and six months).

“The defendant’s aggressive and violent behavior showed a complete disregard for human life,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “People in our community deserve to feel safe at our local parks and trails. I hope this lengthy sentence restores some sense of safety and security in our community.”

