Highlands Ranch, CO

COVID shutdowns no excuse to avoid commercial rent, appeals court rules

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMDdl_0kObN7VZ00
Photo bySasun BughdaryanonUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 23, 2023

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A trio of Colorado Court of Appeals judges ruled on Jan. 19 that commercial tenants who broke leases due to government-issued shutdown orders must pay up.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2021 by the owners of a fitness center in Highlands Ranch, Barre Boss, against the property management company, Highlands Broadway Opco.

Barre Boss’s owners, Suzanne, Vanessa and Daniel Dipentino, argued the business could not open under Gov. Jared Polis’ orders and should not be obligated to pay rent.

The lawsuit argued it was “illegal” to operate a fitness center under COVID shutdown rules, and the pandemic was an “act of God” the tenants could not have foreseen. They also alleged the landlord failed to mitigate the shutdown’s damage to the fitness company.

“Specifically, tenant and the guarantors of its lease obligations (...) argue that they are not liable to the tenant’s landlord (...) because the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive order were unanticipated events that made it illegal, and thus impossible, for the business to operate,” the appeal court judgment summarized.

The business initially closed due to the March 25, 2020, executive order issued by Gov. Polis to close all non-critical businesses.

Barre Boss’s owners requested rent relief from the landlord due to the forced closure and were given a deferment for the April and May 2020 payments. The agreement required Barre Boss to pay the two months of rent in installments from September 2020 through August 2021.

According to the appeals court decision, Barre Boss management signed the written agreement that allowed the fitness center to stop operations but required it to pay rent.

The tenants continued to pay rent through November 2020, the lawsuit states and informed the landlord in December 2020 that it was immediately surrendering the premises after seeking another entity to take over the lease and exhausting funds from an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

The appeals court judges ruled that COVID-19 was included under the force majeure clause included in the lease agreement, which in the lease between Barre Boss and Highlands Broadway Opco allocated all economic risks to the tenant, notwithstanding “acts of God … restrictive governmental regulations(,) or … other cause without fault and beyond control of the party obligated.”

The three judges also agreed that the state’s executive order “did not make it illegal for the Barre Boss parties to pay rent,” which was the only portion of the contract alleged to be breached.

The appeal judges cited cases from California and New York, among others, that argued over similar contractual language.

In addition, the appeals court reviewed whether Highlands Broadway Opco reasonably tried to mitigate damages by advertising the space is available through a real estate broker. The court found Barre Boss’s trial claims that another tenant was “ready, willing and able to rent the space” were unfounded as the potential tenant did not follow up and make an offer.

According to court records, Barre Boss owes Highlands Broadway Opco over $50,362 in principal costs and additionally owes approximately $15,163 in attorney fees.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado appeals court# colorado court decision# denver legal news# business appeal decision# COVID 19 judgement

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Colorado State

DA Kellner pushes for stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 26, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner plans to push Colorado’s legislators to eliminate value-based charges and enact stricter penalties for motor vehicle thefts.

Read full story
Texas State

Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.

Read full story
21 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff arrests suspect in Sterling Ranch homicide

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 24, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a woman’s body inside a Sterling Ranch home after receiving a report of a possible death.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trail

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 24, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a man who violently attacked a woman on the High Line Canal Trail on July 11, 2020, to decades in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Read full story
6 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff seeks man who ate rat poison in Taco Bell order

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to a man who allegedly ate rat poison in his Taco Bell order.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks info about crime spree involving Jeep Cherokee

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, are seeking help identifying the occupants of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee associated with several violent crimes and thefts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Adams, DougCo state patrol cruisers struck during heavy snowstorm

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 19, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles, one in Douglas County and one in Adams, were hit by drivers within hours of each other during this week’s winter storm. No injuries were reported.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Jury convicts Highlands Ranch doctor of misappropriating COVID-19 relief funds

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 18, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A Highlands Ranch doctor was convicted on Jan. 13 of stealing nearly $300,000 from two COVID-19 relief funds designed to help medical providers during the pandemic.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo Sheriff issues Code Red to Lone Tree neighborhood after gunshot

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for a residential area due to a shot fired while officers served an eviction notice.

Read full story
7 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroom

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Castlewood, Colo.) A 12-person jury found Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 38, guilty of killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Tuesday evening commute under Winter Weather Warning

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a winter storm warning for the northeast and central areas of Colorado’s Front Range and plains, including most of Douglas County.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver workers spend more time commuting than national average

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) Commuters in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area lose 54 hours annually on average to get to work, according to data released in the INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo ninth in state for impaired driving during 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the first 2023 impaired driving high-visibility enforcement period is Jan. 12-25. The agency is partnering with 69 law enforcement agencies across Colorado to increase patrol numbers and crackdown on impaired drivers.

Read full story
2 comments

Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSA

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) An inert grenade, a sword cane and a couple of hatchets are just a few of the most eye-catching finds by TSA officers at Denver International Airport in 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Parker, CO

Parker Police seek participants for neighborhood surveillance database

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2022. (Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department seeks contact information for residents with exterior home cameras to help potential investigations.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo DA commits to aggressive prosecution to fight human trafficking

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Modern-day slavery occurs across the U.S., and Douglas County isn’t immune. Human trafficking is a wide-ranging illicit industry, which can be hard to identify and is often stereotyped.

Read full story
Colorado State

CDOT trains law enforcement statewide to identify impaired drivers

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 10, 2023. (Denver, Colo.)The Colorado Department of Transportation will train law enforcement agencies across the state to effectively investigate and recognize drug-impaired drivers Jan. 9-20.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy