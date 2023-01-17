DougCo Sheriff issues Code Red to Lone Tree neighborhood after gunshot

Photo by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for a residential area due to a shot fired while officers served an eviction notice.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was working with the Lone Tree Police Department to serve an eviction notice in the Heritage Hills area, specifically near the intersection of East Aspen Hill Lane and East Aspen Hill Circle.

While there, the officers heard a gunshot from the residence’s second floor. The officers retreated and established a perimeter. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the Code Red message was sent to nearby residents as a precaution.

The Douglas County SWAT team was reported to be en route to the location as of 9:15 a.m.

Noon update: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team made entry to the home safely, the agency reported via Twitter. The team found an adult male’s body in the home, and turned the investigation over to the Lone Tree Police Department.

By 10:45 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted and the sheriff’s office reported no threat to the public.