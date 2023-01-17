Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroom

Photo by Arapahoe Libraries

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023

(Castlewood, Colo.) A 12-person jury found Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 38, guilty of killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.

According to the Greenwood Village Police Department, Gonzalez-Fierro walked into their headquarters on Dec. 10, 2021, and confessed to killing his wife, 32-year-old Jessica Rodriguez-Cazares. They had been married for 14 years.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gonzalez-Fierro had fled to Mexico earlier in 2021 due to a warrant for sexual assault on a child out of Denver. He told police that when he returned, the marriage was strained.

An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the media a cleaning crew found the victim. Rodriguez-Cazares worked at the library as a cleaner.

According to the affidavit, Gonzalez-Fierro admitted to police he strangled his wife in a bathroom where he knew there were no cameras. He subsequently was arrested on charges of domestic violence and first-degree murder.

Gonzalez-Fierro pleaded not guilty to one charge of felony murder after deliberation on August 22. The jury found him guilty of Rodrguez-Cazares’ murder on Jan. 13.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17 for sentencing. First-degree murder has a maximum life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

In Denver court, Gonzalez-Fierro faces eight charges of sexual assault on a child, four charges of incest, and two sentence enhancement charges. No plea has been entered yet in the case, and Gonzalez-Fierro is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Feb. 2.