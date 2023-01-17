Tuesday evening commute under Winter Weather Warning

Heather Willard

7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvfOe_0kHU9IjU00
Photo byNational Weather Service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a winter storm warning for the northeast and central areas of Colorado’s Front Range and plains, including most of Douglas County.

The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Heavy snow will accumulate from the storm in Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and Parker.

The National Weather Service Boulder forecasted the heaviest snow would fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing traffic difficulties. The forecast predicts the heaviest accumulation — an expected 6-13 inches — will fall south and southeast of Denver. Areas east of I-25 could see as much as 12-15 inches of snow.

The chance of precipitation falls throughout Wednesday, but the forecast predicts blustery and cold conditions, with some 30 mph wind gusts in the mix. Temperatures are expected to fall to the low teens on Wednesday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews west of Golden and in southwestern Colorado have been on full snow shift since before the storm as these regions experienced winter weather conditions over the weekend. All maintenance crews throughout the state will be on snow shift starting at 4 p.m., Jan. 17.

CDOT plows will make continuous passes on state-maintained roads and spread liquid and solid deicer materials to help break down the snow and ice.

A weaker storm system is predicted to follow Thursday night into Friday, with light snow expected in the mountains.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# winter storm warning# winter commute# denver driving# douglas county safety# douglas county weather

Comments / 3

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff seeks man who ate rat poison in Taco Bell order

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to a man who allegedly ate rat poison in his Taco Bell order.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks info about crime spree involving Jeep Cherokee

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Law enforcement agencies in the Denver metro area, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, are seeking help identifying the occupants of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee associated with several violent crimes and thefts.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Adams, DougCo state patrol cruisers struck during heavy snowstorm

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 19, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles, one in Douglas County and one in Adams, were hit by drivers within hours of each other during this week’s winter storm. No injuries were reported.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Jury convicts Highlands Ranch doctor of misappropriating COVID-19 relief funds

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 18, 2023. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A Highlands Ranch doctor was convicted on Jan. 13 of stealing nearly $300,000 from two COVID-19 relief funds designed to help medical providers during the pandemic.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo Sheriff issues Code Red to Lone Tree neighborhood after gunshot

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for a residential area due to a shot fired while officers served an eviction notice.

Read full story
7 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroom

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Castlewood, Colo.) A 12-person jury found Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 38, guilty of killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver workers spend more time commuting than national average

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) Commuters in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area lose 54 hours annually on average to get to work, according to data released in the INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo ninth in state for impaired driving during 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the first 2023 impaired driving high-visibility enforcement period is Jan. 12-25. The agency is partnering with 69 law enforcement agencies across Colorado to increase patrol numbers and crackdown on impaired drivers.

Read full story
2 comments

Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSA

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) An inert grenade, a sword cane and a couple of hatchets are just a few of the most eye-catching finds by TSA officers at Denver International Airport in 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Parker, CO

Parker Police seek participants for neighborhood surveillance database

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2022. (Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department seeks contact information for residents with exterior home cameras to help potential investigations.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo DA commits to aggressive prosecution to fight human trafficking

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Modern-day slavery occurs across the U.S., and Douglas County isn’t immune. Human trafficking is a wide-ranging illicit industry, which can be hard to identify and is often stereotyped.

Read full story
Colorado State

CDOT trains law enforcement statewide to identify impaired drivers

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 10, 2023. (Denver, Colo.)The Colorado Department of Transportation will train law enforcement agencies across the state to effectively investigate and recognize drug-impaired drivers Jan. 9-20.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.

Read full story
10 comments
Clear Creek County, CO

DougCo investigation shows Clear Creek deputy did not follow procedure

A still photo from body camera footage captured June 11 shows Glass in his vehicle and officers surrounding him.Photo byClear Creek County Sheriff's Office. (Clear Creek County, Colo.) An internal affairs investigation conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office into the June shooting death of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Boulder County resident, found at least one Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy acted against protocol.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck. The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month. The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado Patrol reports aggressive driving causes more lane violations

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado’s roads endure heavy use every season, but data collected from 2019 through August 2022 by the Colorado State Patrol shows that aggressive driving behaviors are increasing lane violations.

Read full story
2 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) A 31-year-old man is awaiting his day in court after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy