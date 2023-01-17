Tuesday evening commute under Winter Weather Warning

7

Photo by National Weather Service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a winter storm warning for the northeast and central areas of Colorado’s Front Range and plains, including most of Douglas County.

The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Heavy snow will accumulate from the storm in Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and Parker.

The National Weather Service Boulder forecasted the heaviest snow would fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing traffic difficulties. The forecast predicts the heaviest accumulation — an expected 6-13 inches — will fall south and southeast of Denver. Areas east of I-25 could see as much as 12-15 inches of snow.

The chance of precipitation falls throughout Wednesday, but the forecast predicts blustery and cold conditions, with some 30 mph wind gusts in the mix. Temperatures are expected to fall to the low teens on Wednesday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews west of Golden and in southwestern Colorado have been on full snow shift since before the storm as these regions experienced winter weather conditions over the weekend. All maintenance crews throughout the state will be on snow shift starting at 4 p.m., Jan. 17.

CDOT plows will make continuous passes on state-maintained roads and spread liquid and solid deicer materials to help break down the snow and ice.

A weaker storm system is predicted to follow Thursday night into Friday, with light snow expected in the mountains.