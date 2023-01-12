Parker, CO

Parker Police seek participants for neighborhood surveillance database

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4Und_0kBgUeFI00
Photo byAlan J. HendryonUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2022

(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department seeks contact information for residents with exterior home cameras to help potential investigations.

The VISION camera registration program (Video Increasing Safety In Our Neighborhoods) is a voluntary resident partnership launched by the town in July. Anyone with exterior cameras can register their email and phone number with the police department, granting permission for investigators to contact the resident about possible surveillance footage.

This does not require releasing any video, access to a live camera feed, or cooperation with police. Anyone can also opt out at any time.

Josh Hans, Parker Police public information officer, explained the program would aid investigators in quickly canvassing an area for useful surveillance footage.

However, police could request information for any investigation, ranging from a missing person or other time-sensitive matter to a lengthier case.

Door-to-door canvassing will still be necessary, Hans explained, but officers will have a leg-up on contacting exterior camera owners who may not be home — and also know what residences are useful to contact.

“Surveillance video can provide information on solving a case,” Hans said. “Officers can just check in the area on who might have had eyes. Now, they would still do a canvass of the neighborhood but this could give them a jumpstart. Officers can send emails or phone calls before leaving the office.”

When a household enrolls, the location and contact information create a “pin” on an internal, private map that notifies officers of possible surveillance footage they can gather.

Hans stressed that participants are not obligated to share any video. He cited a slew of reasons why footage may be unavailable but said the reason doesn’t matter. All footage is still private to the resident before submission to the department, and signing up does not obligate the resident to hand over footage. However, if the footage is submitted and used as evidence in a court case, it becomes public record, much like security footage from a business.

“One of the reasons we (the Parker Police Department) are so successful is we have a great partnership with the community,” Hans said. “This is just one more tool. We launched it at the end of July, and more than 125 residents have signed up so far. So, it’s still in its infancy.”

Hans noted the convenience and speed of exchanging information is useful to law enforcement, and having potential access to video recordings across the community allows residents opportunities to work closely with the police department.

Other programs like VISION exist in Douglas County, including for unincorporated areas patrolled by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Only Parker town residents can enroll in the program. Residents can register their cameras online at parkerpolice.org and must certify that all video provided will be unaltered.

Residents can remove their information from the database by emailing brock@parkeronline.org. Participants will be contacted periodically to ensure they want to remain enrolled. They also can notify police if the cameras were removed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parker police department# police partnership# neighborhood camera surveillan# colorado crime# denver metro crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1K followers

More from Heather Willard

Denver, CO

Denver workers spend more time commuting than national average

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) Commuters in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area lose 54 hours annually on average to get to work, according to data released in the INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo ninth in state for impaired driving during 2022

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 13, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the first 2023 impaired driving high-visibility enforcement period is Jan. 12-25. The agency is partnering with 69 law enforcement agencies across Colorado to increase patrol numbers and crackdown on impaired drivers.

Read full story
2 comments

Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSA

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) An inert grenade, a sword cane and a couple of hatchets are just a few of the most eye-catching finds by TSA officers at Denver International Airport in 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo DA commits to aggressive prosecution to fight human trafficking

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Modern-day slavery occurs across the U.S., and Douglas County isn’t immune. Human trafficking is a wide-ranging illicit industry, which can be hard to identify and is often stereotyped.

Read full story
Colorado State

CDOT trains law enforcement statewide to identify impaired drivers

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 10, 2023. (Denver, Colo.)The Colorado Department of Transportation will train law enforcement agencies across the state to effectively investigate and recognize drug-impaired drivers Jan. 9-20.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.

Read full story
10 comments
Clear Creek County, CO

DougCo investigation shows Clear Creek deputy did not follow procedure

A still photo from body camera footage captured June 11 shows Glass in his vehicle and officers surrounding him.Photo byClear Creek County Sheriff's Office. (Clear Creek County, Colo.) An internal affairs investigation conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office into the June shooting death of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Boulder County resident, found at least one Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy acted against protocol.

Read full story
1 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck. The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month. The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado Patrol reports aggressive driving causes more lane violations

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado’s roads endure heavy use every season, but data collected from 2019 through August 2022 by the Colorado State Patrol shows that aggressive driving behaviors are increasing lane violations.

Read full story
2 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) A 31-year-old man is awaiting his day in court after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado residents offered free rideshare credit on New Year’s Eve

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is offering rideshare credits this New Year’s Eve to ensure everyone gets home safely after the festivities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado becomes second state with missing Indigenous person alert

(Lakewood, Co.) Legislators approved the creation of new Missing Indigenous Person Alerts through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in May, part of the state’s work to expand investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Record number of guns intercepted at DEN, nationwide airports

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms at the nation’s airports in 2022, including airport security at Denver International Airport in 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

50-mph wind gusts expected in DougCo amid high wind warnings

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a high wind warning for the Front Range foothills through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, including portions of Douglas County.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo widow scammed out of $1.6M in catfishing scheme

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) A Douglas County widow looking for romance says she was duped into forking over more than $1.6 million to a man she met on a dating app.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Sheriff Tony Spurlock discusses his legacy and what comes next

Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks during a press conference, with sheriff-elect Darren Weekly close by.Photo byHeather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 20, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County’s 34th sheriff will take office next month, marking the end of Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s almost 43-year law enforcement career and eight-year stint as sheriff.

Read full story
Colorado State

State fire agency offers safety tips to prevent fires during extreme cold

(Douglas County, Colo.) With the forecast for severe cold in Colorado this week, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is educating residents about heating source safety.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy