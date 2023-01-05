Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide

Photo by Tingey Injury Firm on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 4, 2023

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck.

The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Deputies and the South Metro Fire Rescue employed lifesaving measures, but Duran-Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erick Mejia, 31, was arrested on Dec. 29 for a death reported on Dec. 28 near the Digicomm distribution center. He is charged with first-degree assault with extreme indifference, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and reckless driving resulting in vehicular homicide.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, video surveillance showed a white semi-truck and trailer crushing Duran-Mejia while sideswiping the van he was found beside.

Mejia told Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies he contacted Duran-Mejia for locksmith services, but they argued about payment. He alleged the locksmith had ripped up U.S. currency, starting the argument, and began hitting the semi-truck with an auto theft-prevention club.

Mejia said he got into his semi and drove into Duran-Mejia’s company van before leaving the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. He further alleged he needed to avoid a tree, and knew Duran-Mejia was on the passenger side of his truck as he was still hitting the vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mejia told investigators he stopped his truck after looking back and seeing Duran-Mejia lying on the ground. He then allegedly exited the semi, approached Duran-Mejia and saw he was vomiting. He said he called 9-1-1 and hung up, then called again a minute later to report Duran-Mejia’s state and location.

Mejia then made a delivery to the Digicomm distribution center and left the area as deputies arrived.

Arapahoe County investigators discovered Mejia’s phone number through his employer, which was listed with the delivery, allowing them to ask him to wait to meet with detectives. Fountain Police Officers later detained Mejia driving south in the semi-truck on I-25 in El Paso County.

Mejia appeared in court on Jan. 4 in Arapahoe County where he was informed of the felony charges filed against him.

He did not enter a plea and is scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 14. Mejia was released from custody on Dec. 29 when he posted his $100,000 bond.