Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24

Photo by Arapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 4, 2023

(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month.

The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Quinn Cunningham, the Academy director, congratulated the 24 graduates on becoming deputies in the Arapahoe, Denver and Summit county sheriff’s offices.

“(T)his was an undertaking, to say the least,” Cunningham said during graduation . “Before these recruits stepped into our doors, it took two years, 5,960 man-hours of work from the academy staff and instructors — that does not include their 900 hours of being with us and all of the 56 instructors during that time.”

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown thanked command staff in attendance from other agencies that used the Arapahoe County training academy for staff training. He also admonished the graduates on their chosen profession, calling on them to continue to learn and grow as they serve.

“The communities you’re going to serve expect you to go through those productive struggles on a daily basis and to learn,” Brown said. “And that's what I'm challenging each and every one of you to do, is continue to learn because your communities demand that of you.”

He commended the officers for their career choice “during a very difficult time in our nation's history.”

“We're divided, and we are divided along a line of this profession,” Brown said. “You guys have all answered this call; you have answered the call of what you can do for your country, and that is absolutely amazing.”