Colorado Patrol reports aggressive driving causes more lane violations

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 3, 2023

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado’s roads endure heavy use every season, but data collected from 2019 through August 2022 by the Colorado State Patrol shows that aggressive driving behaviors are increasing lane violations.

Colorado agencies reported 743 road fatalities in 2002, the highest number on record. As of December 1, Douglas County recorded 30 traffic fatalities, which is the highest number available in Colorado Department of Transportation public records. This past year over 700 deaths were recorded on Colorado’s roads.

Statistics from state patrol show that aggressive driving is a leading cause of lane violations and related crashes, causing injuries and deaths investigated by troopers this year.

Lane violations can be anything from switching lanes without proper care, driving too close to the lane line and crossing over, or deliberately using areas like the shoulder to pass other moving vehicles.

Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief, said the data backs up complaints from motorists about reckless driving since the start of the pandemic.

“(W)e now see a consistent and disappointing trend with our data,” said Packard. “Driving etiquette seems to have gone out the window and it’s time for drivers to bring it back before their aggressive behaviors result in a citation or worse, a horrible crash.”

To refresh motorists’ knowledge, the Colorado State Patrol listed five driving etiquette rules to follow: