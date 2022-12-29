Colorado residents offered free rideshare credit on New Year’s Eve

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwVm0_0jxm7FTU00
Photo byKelsey ChanceonUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 29, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is offering rideshare credits this New Year’s Eve to ensure everyone gets home safely after the festivities.

As celebrations begin surrounding New Year’s Eve, the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation are providing rideshare credits to discourage impaired driving, in addition to high-visibility enforcement patterns through Jan. 3.

The state is providing 1,500 Lyft credits from New Year’s Eve to January 3, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., as part of a partnership with the governor’s Highway Safety Association and CDOT.

“Designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing option. It’s that simple. Risking your life and the lives of others is never worth it,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.

Residents can redeem a $10 credit using the code “NODUISNYE” in the “promotions section” of the Lyft app until Jan. 3. Click here to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device. Residents have claimed over 1,300 Lyft credits from prior promotions this month.

Several law firms and transportation organizations throughout the state are also offering free rides to prevent drunk driving.

  • RTD's "Coors' Zero Fares" program offers fare-free RTD rides — as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services — from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 - 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
  • The Sawaya Law Firm will cover the cost of a cab, Uber or Lyft for those needing a safe ride home in Colorado. Send your ride receipt to the firm to get reimbursed for all or a portion of the ride.
  • The McDivitt Law Firm will provide free cab rides home to residents in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567, or use the zTrip app to order a ride in Colorado Springs. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” These rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home.

With more than 700 fatal crashes reported on Colorado roads so far this year, law enforcement is seeking to prevent further fatalities and avoid approaching the record 743 deaths reached in 2002.

As of Oct. 31, Patrol troopers issued 3,829 DUI citations, bringing the 4-year average to 4,093.

During the 2021 New Year’s Eve enforcement period, Douglas County law enforcement reported no DUI arrests.

However, neighboring El Paso County reported 22 DUI arrests, Denver agencies reported seven and Arapahoe agencies reported five DUI arrests.

“We want you to live to celebrate the holidays,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If you are going out, get a sober ride.”

Earlier this month, participating Douglas County agencies reported 11 DUI arrests during this year’s Holiday High Visibility Enforcement period from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20 and a total of 198 across the state. During the same time frame in 2021, there were three DougCo DUI arrests reported.

Alcohol-only citations account for 53% (2,183) of the Patrol’s DUI citations this year. Additionally, CSP has responded to 73 alcohol- and drug-caused DUI crashes in 2022. The counties with the highest percentage of alcohol-only DUI crashes are:

  • El Paso (462); 57% were alcohol-only crashes.
  • Adams (316); 63%.
  • Jefferson (285); 67%.
  • Weld (247); 69%.
  • Larimer (218), 50%.

During December 2021, troopers issued 388 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and investigated 44 fatal or injury crashes caused by impaired driving. With these same crashes, troopers found that the at-fault driver of DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes was not wearing their seatbelt 63% of the time.

“The new year brings plenty of parties around town to celebrate, and troopers are prepared to keep Coloradans safe by removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said Packard. “Our DUI enforcement efforts are vital, but we’re counting on all Coloradans to make responsible choices this holiday. Don’t end the year with a DUI — make a plan to get home safe and stick with it.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New years eve# rideshare# lyft credit# law enforcement# dui stats

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1069 followers

More from Heather Willard

Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) A 31-year-old man is awaiting his day in court after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado becomes second state with missing Indigenous person alert

(Lakewood, Co.) Legislators approved the creation of new Missing Indigenous Person Alerts through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in May, part of the state’s work to expand investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Record number of guns intercepted at DEN, nationwide airports

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms at the nation’s airports in 2022, including airport security at Denver International Airport in 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

50-mph wind gusts expected in DougCo amid high wind warnings

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a high wind warning for the Front Range foothills through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, including portions of Douglas County.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo widow scammed out of $1.6M in catfishing scheme

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) A Douglas County widow looking for romance says she was duped into forking over more than $1.6 million to a man she met on a dating app.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Sheriff Tony Spurlock discusses his legacy and what comes next

Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks during a press conference, with sheriff-elect Darren Weekly close by.Photo byHeather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 20, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County’s 34th sheriff will take office next month, marking the end of Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s almost 43-year law enforcement career and eight-year stint as sheriff.

Read full story
Colorado State

State fire agency offers safety tips to prevent fires during extreme cold

(Douglas County, Colo.) With the forecast for severe cold in Colorado this week, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is educating residents about heating source safety.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

Severe cold predicted Wednesday as Arctic air enters DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder forecast calls for temperatures as low as 50 degrees below zero for portions of the state’s eastern plains due to a cold air mass expected to settle over northeast Colorado this week.

Read full story
Franktown, CO

DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theft

Heather Willard / News Break Denver / Dec. 16, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published security photos of alleged diesel thieves from an incident overnight Dec. 8-9 in Franktown. Deputies hope someone can ID the vehicles or individuals involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.

Read full story
12 comments
Centennial, CO

U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.

Read full story
4 comments
Lone Tree, CO

RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Mexican immigration officers arrested a suspect in north-central Mexico with FBI assistance for the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide in Aurora.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s RSV, COVID rates fall in December after November rise

(Douglas County, Colo.) RSV rates doubled in Douglas County during November but appear to be dropping throughout the metro region through the first weeks of December, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

CDOT Older Driver Safety Awareness aims to keep seniors safe

(Douglas County, Colo.) So far, in 2022, drivers over 65 have caused over a third of fatal crashes on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation Fatal Analysis Crash System.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

When to shovel? DougCo snow removal laws vary widely

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is known for its snowy winters, but snow removal can be challenging for residents. In Douglas County alone, snow removal laws vary from incorporated city to city and across the county's unincorporated areas. Dan Roberts, assistant operations director at Douglas County Works, noted the climate of snow removal has changed over the past 30 years from an expectation of snowfall shutting down business and travel to an expectation of access by all residents.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdown

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 65 local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the holiday high-visibility DUI enforcement period, reminding Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy