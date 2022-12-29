Colorado residents offered free rideshare credit on New Year’s Eve

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 29, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is offering rideshare credits this New Year’s Eve to ensure everyone gets home safely after the festivities.

As celebrations begin surrounding New Year’s Eve, the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation are providing rideshare credits to discourage impaired driving, in addition to high-visibility enforcement patterns through Jan. 3.

The state is providing 1,500 Lyft credits from New Year’s Eve to January 3, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., as part of a partnership with the governor’s Highway Safety Association and CDOT.

“Designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing option. It’s that simple. Risking your life and the lives of others is never worth it,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.

Residents can redeem a $10 credit using the code “NODUISNYE” in the “promotions section” of the Lyft app until Jan. 3. Click here to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device. Residents have claimed over 1,300 Lyft credits from prior promotions this month.

Several law firms and transportation organizations throughout the state are also offering free rides to prevent drunk driving.

RTD's "Coors' Zero Fares" program offers fare-free RTD rides — as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services — from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 - 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Sawaya Law Firm will cover the cost of a cab, Uber or Lyft for those needing a safe ride home in Colorado. Send your ride receipt to the firm to get reimbursed for all or a portion of the ride.

to the firm to get reimbursed for all or a portion of the ride. The McDivitt Law Firm will provide free cab rides home to residents in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567, or use the zTrip app to order a ride in Colorado Springs. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” These rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home.

With more than 700 fatal crashes reported on Colorado roads so far this year, law enforcement is seeking to prevent further fatalities and avoid approaching the record 743 deaths reached in 2002.

As of Oct. 31, Patrol troopers issued 3,829 DUI citations, bringing the 4-year average to 4,093.

During the 2021 New Year’s Eve enforcement period, Douglas County law enforcement reported no DUI arrests.

However, neighboring El Paso County reported 22 DUI arrests, Denver agencies reported seven and Arapahoe agencies reported five DUI arrests.

“We want you to live to celebrate the holidays,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If you are going out, get a sober ride.”

Earlier this month, participating Douglas County agencies reported 11 DUI arrests during this year’s Holiday High Visibility Enforcement period from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20 and a total of 198 across the state. During the same time frame in 2021, there were three DougCo DUI arrests reported.

Alcohol-only citations account for 53% (2,183) of the Patrol’s DUI citations this year. Additionally, CSP has responded to 73 alcohol- and drug-caused DUI crashes in 2022. The counties with the highest percentage of alcohol-only DUI crashes are:

El Paso (462); 57% were alcohol-only crashes.

Adams (316); 63%.

Jefferson (285); 67%.

Weld (247); 69%.

Larimer (218), 50%.

During December 2021, troopers issued 388 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and investigated 44 fatal or injury crashes caused by impaired driving. With these same crashes, troopers found that the at-fault driver of DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes was not wearing their seatbelt 63% of the time.

“The new year brings plenty of parties around town to celebrate, and troopers are prepared to keep Coloradans safe by removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said Packard. “Our DUI enforcement efforts are vital, but we’re counting on all Coloradans to make responsible choices this holiday. Don’t end the year with a DUI — make a plan to get home safe and stick with it.”