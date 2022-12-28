Colorado becomes second state with missing Indigenous person alert

Photo by Colorado Bureau of Investigation

(Lakewood, Co.) Legislators approved the creation of new Missing Indigenous Person Alerts through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in May, part of the state’s work to expand investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Before the alert was approved, only Washington state had an alert system specifically for Indigenous victims of crime.

The alert category goes live on Dec. 30, 2022. The new tool was made available through the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) in the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. On Nov. 21, Aaron Julian began as the director of the office.

Julian serves as a liaison to the Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities in Colorado on issues related to missing or murdered Indigenous relatives.

The bill identified several partner agencies that the office will collaborate with to bring justice to the victims and their families including the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs; federally recognized Tribes; state, local, and Tribal law enforcement agencies including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI); and Indigenous-led organizations.

The new alert is one such collaborative measure the office is establishing. This alert will be issued through CBI like an AMBER alert , missing senior alert or other emergency notification.

To be issued, the new alert will meet the following criteria:

The missing individual has an active entry in the Colorado Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center.

The missing person is Indigenous. (The CBI will accept whatever information can reasonably be provided.)

Enough information is provided to ensure issuing an alert will help find the missing person.

The alert was requested by law enforcement.

The legislation also requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or within two hours of a report of a missing child.

CBI will issue an AMBER alert if the incident involves an abducted Indigenous child, and CBI alerts are only active in the state of Colorado.

In addition to notifying the media and asking them to distribute to their audiences, the CBI will coordinate with the Colorado Department of Transportation to display known vehicle information on the Variable Message Signs across the state, as available.

“The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado, and we are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper.