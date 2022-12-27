Record number of guns intercepted at DEN, nationwide airports

Denver, CO

(Denver, Colo.) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms at the nation’s airports in 2022, including airport security at Denver International Airport in 2022

As of Dec. 27, the TSA seized 155 firearms from Denver passengers, up from a record-setting 141 during 2021, according to a TSA public information officer. As of Dec. 16, the agency had seized 6,301 firearms across the states, an increase from the previous record of 5,972 firearms seized in 2021. The office reported more than 88% of the guns found this year were loaded.

The agency projected its officers will seize 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags from entering airports by the end of 2022, a nearly 10% increase over 2021.

Last year, Denver International ranked No. 6 in the country for the number of firearm discoveries. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 507 firearm finds, the most ever recorded at any airport since the inception of TSA. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport reported 317; Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport reported 245; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported 196; and Nashville International Airport rounded out the top five with 163.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, but firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even with a concealed weapon permit. The maximum civil penalty for these violations was raised to $14,950 in an effort to deter passengers from bringing firearms. To view the complete list of penalties, go to TSA.gov.

According to TSA, passengers may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. You must declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

“I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger.”

