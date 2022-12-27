50-mph wind gusts expected in DougCo amid high wind warnings

Heather Willard

Photo byNational Weather Service

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 27, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a high wind warning for the Front Range foothills through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, including portions of Douglas County.

The Weather Service is forecasting high winds will develop throughout the morning, lasting through the afternoon and evening. Gusts could reach up to 80 mph through the afternoon in Boulder County, but other areas are seeing much milder wind conditions. The Denver metro is expected to see up to 50-mph wind gusts, and Douglas County is forecast to have 30-mph gusts.

Temperatures forecast for today are mild, reaching 60 degrees or higher. Denver is forecasted to reach 66 degrees — 90 degrees higher than last Thursday.

The weather service is also reporting warm, dry and windy conditions along the I-25 corridor. These conditions allow for a higher chance of fires. Pueblo authorities issued a Red Flag Warnings (which bans active burning) and most Front Range counties are subject to High Wind Warnings, instructing residents that fire or spark-producing activities are dangerous.

No wind-related restrictions have been issued in Douglas, Arapahoe or Denver counties.

On Wednesday, rain is expected to begin during the afternoon, mixing and turning to snow in the evening in the lower elevations. Precipitation amounts will most likely be light during this period, with a small chance that moderate snow accumulations could occur and impact travel more significantly.

