DougCo widow scammed out of $1.6M in catfishing scheme

Photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) A Douglas County widow looking for romance says she was duped into forking over more than $1.6 million to a man she met on a dating app.

Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, allegedly posed as a wealthy businessman and conned the victim into opening a crypto exchange account where she wired more than $1.6 million, according to a federal indictment . He was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering this week.

The pair met on a dating app in January 2018. Akindelee allegedly made contact with the victim posing as a businessman. By March, they were exchanging phone calls and text messages.

Akindele, who lives in Minnesota but is a Nigerian citizen, allegedly asked for a loan that he would repay to offset what he claimed was a business-related financial crisis. He told the widow to open a cryptocurrency exchange and provide him access, the indictment states.

The federal indictment alleges that Akindele obtained over $1.6 million from March to at least October 2018 through at least 10 wire transfers.

He took the crypto from the account, purchased more crypto, and then converted the currency back to cash that he would deposit into his own bank accounts, the indictment stated.

Several high-value watches and Louis Vuitton purses were found in a search warrant of Akindele’s home in Minnesota, but none were seized, according to a court transcript containing the direct examination of one of the investigating FBI agents.

Federal prosecutors read a letter from the victim to the judge prior to bond conditions.

“His fraudulent actions have caused me devastating emotional and financial harm,” the victim wrote. “The money that he stole from me was the result of decades of my hard work and personal sacrifice. He is smooth and accomplished and should not be free to ensnare others.”

He was given a personal recognizance bond and released on Dec. 16.