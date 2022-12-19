Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHh9e_0jo8edhW00
Photo byHeather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief, told reporters Monday afternoon the survey results will lead to a condensed 12-week academy program to shorten the onboarding and training of new troopers.

Packard said the agency currently has 120 trooper vacancies, on top of professional staff, port of entry, and other openings. The current academy class will graduate in the spring, adding 40 more troopers.

The time from application to graduation can take up to a year, including 22 weeks of academy training requiring applicants to live away from their families. For many, the process is too time-consuming and financially challenging.

Packard said new academy classes of 15-30 cadets would begin every 12 weeks instead of graduating two classes of approximately 40 cadets each year. The new academy format will not cost more, Packard said but will require the agency to hire six training staffers.

“The good news for the people of Colorado is that once we get going full-force, it will allow us to graduate over 100 troopers each year — and we need all of those,” Packard said. “If you’ve applied with us in the past and went a different route or weren’t successful, I encourage you to try again. (It’s) the same standards, we’re not lowering anything, we’re still looking for the best of the best.”

The new academy format will allow the Patrol to graduate approximately 105-110 new troopers each year — not all academy cadets graduate, Packard cautioned, for various reasons.

Earlier this month, the Patrol announced over 700 people have died on Colorado roads in 2022 — a year-over-year increase from 2021, which was a 20-year high. Packard said that lane violations and impaired driving have been the top factors behind fatal crashes, and adding more troopers and making them more visible could help prevent more fatal crashes.

“What I’m hearing from folks internally, number 1, they just need people,” Packard said. “(T)hey’re handling a lot of calls for service and they’re going in a lot of directions and they don’t have the people out there to be able to go out and do the extra stuff they want to do.”

Packard cautioned that no immediate changes will be seen on Colorado’s roads and will remain the same until enough troopers are available to support such tactics.

The Patrol will continue high visibility enforcement periods, such as the Christmas period, and continue to try and educate drivers about safe driving, planning and staying sober on the road.

He also noted that data helps guide enforcement patterns, especially numbers that indicate when and where the most driving infractions are occurring.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado state patrol# colorado troopers# road fatals# road safety# biennial survey

Comments / 8

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1053 followers

More from Heather Willard

Douglas County, CO

DougCo widow scammed out of $1.6M in catfishing scheme

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) A Douglas County widow looking for romance says she was duped into forking over more than $1.6 million to a man she met on a dating app.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Sheriff Tony Spurlock discusses his legacy and what comes next

Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks during a press conference, with sheriff-elect Darren Weekly close by.Photo byHeather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 20, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County’s 34th sheriff will take office next month, marking the end of Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s almost 43-year law enforcement career and eight-year stint as sheriff.

Read full story
Colorado State

State fire agency offers safety tips to prevent fires during extreme cold

(Douglas County, Colo.) With the forecast for severe cold in Colorado this week, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is educating residents about heating source safety.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Severe cold predicted Wednesday as Arctic air enters DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder forecast calls for temperatures as low as 50 degrees below zero for portions of the state’s eastern plains due to a cold air mass expected to settle over northeast Colorado this week.

Read full story
Franktown, CO

DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theft

Heather Willard / News Break Denver / Dec. 16, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published security photos of alleged diesel thieves from an incident overnight Dec. 8-9 in Franktown. Deputies hope someone can ID the vehicles or individuals involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.

Read full story
12 comments
Centennial, CO

U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.

Read full story
4 comments
Lone Tree, CO

RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Mexican immigration officers arrested a suspect in north-central Mexico with FBI assistance for the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide in Aurora.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s RSV, COVID rates fall in December after November rise

(Douglas County, Colo.) RSV rates doubled in Douglas County during November but appear to be dropping throughout the metro region through the first weeks of December, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

CDOT Older Driver Safety Awareness aims to keep seniors safe

(Douglas County, Colo.) So far, in 2022, drivers over 65 have caused over a third of fatal crashes on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation Fatal Analysis Crash System.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

When to shovel? DougCo snow removal laws vary widely

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is known for its snowy winters, but snow removal can be challenging for residents. In Douglas County alone, snow removal laws vary from incorporated city to city and across the county's unincorporated areas. Dan Roberts, assistant operations director at Douglas County Works, noted the climate of snow removal has changed over the past 30 years from an expectation of snowfall shutting down business and travel to an expectation of access by all residents.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdown

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 65 local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the holiday high-visibility DUI enforcement period, reminding Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022.Photo byHeather Willard. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County Sheriff establishes chaplain unit for employee mental health

Sheriff Brown, Sgt. Kirk Elledge, Justin Dillard, Ryan Brieske, Drake Walush, Bridgett Lopata, Jeseray Lear, Damon Stage and John Overmeyer.Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Each day, law enforcement officers handle dozens of reports, calls and incidents — some of which leave them with physical scars, but many more leave them with mental wounds as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicide

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Nov. 29 shooting death at an apartment complex was likely spurred by a failed romantic tryst, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Castle Rock Police Department.

Read full story
11 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.

Read full story
2 comments
Elbert County, CO

Elbert County Sheriff investigates child’s death in apparent murder-suicide

(Elizabeth, Colo.) A report of possible suicidal thoughts by a father in custody of his five-year-old daughter led to discovering the pair’s bodies on Thursday, Dec. 1, in an Elbert County park. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy