Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief, told reporters Monday afternoon the survey results will lead to a condensed 12-week academy program to shorten the onboarding and training of new troopers.

Packard said the agency currently has 120 trooper vacancies, on top of professional staff, port of entry, and other openings. The current academy class will graduate in the spring, adding 40 more troopers.

The time from application to graduation can take up to a year, including 22 weeks of academy training requiring applicants to live away from their families. For many, the process is too time-consuming and financially challenging.

Packard said new academy classes of 15-30 cadets would begin every 12 weeks instead of graduating two classes of approximately 40 cadets each year. The new academy format will not cost more, Packard said but will require the agency to hire six training staffers.

“The good news for the people of Colorado is that once we get going full-force, it will allow us to graduate over 100 troopers each year — and we need all of those,” Packard said. “If you’ve applied with us in the past and went a different route or weren’t successful, I encourage you to try again. (It’s) the same standards, we’re not lowering anything, we’re still looking for the best of the best.”

The new academy format will allow the Patrol to graduate approximately 105-110 new troopers each year — not all academy cadets graduate, Packard cautioned, for various reasons.

Earlier this month, the Patrol announced over 700 people have died on Colorado roads in 2022 — a year-over-year increase from 2021, which was a 20-year high. Packard said that lane violations and impaired driving have been the top factors behind fatal crashes, and adding more troopers and making them more visible could help prevent more fatal crashes.

“What I’m hearing from folks internally, number 1, they just need people,” Packard said. “(T)hey’re handling a lot of calls for service and they’re going in a lot of directions and they don’t have the people out there to be able to go out and do the extra stuff they want to do.”

Packard cautioned that no immediate changes will be seen on Colorado’s roads and will remain the same until enough troopers are available to support such tactics.

The Patrol will continue high visibility enforcement periods , such as the Christmas period, and continue to try and educate drivers about safe driving, planning and staying sober on the road.

He also noted that data helps guide enforcement patterns, especially numbers that indicate when and where the most driving infractions are occurring.