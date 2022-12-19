Severe cold predicted Wednesday as Arctic air enters DougCo

Heather Willard

Photo byAlain Wong`onUnsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder forecast calls for temperatures as low as 50 degrees below zero for portions of the state’s eastern plains due to a cold air mass expected to settle over northeast Colorado this week.

As of Monday morning, temperatures ranged from the upper 20s in the foothills to negative 20 degrees in Grand County, although areas along the base of the Front Range are predicted to see 40 degrees or more throughout Monday. The incoming cold front is expected to bring negative temperatures to Douglas County on Thursday.

While the cold isn’t projected to set records, meteorologists warn residents to bundle up, take precautions and stay inside if possible.

The Weather Service tweeted that the last time Denver had a high temperature below 0 was Feb. 5, 2014.

Winds are projected to pick up overnight Monday, Dec. 19, into Tuesday morning with gusts along the foothills of up to 35 mph.

This will allow the arctic air to move south Wednesday into Colorado and could also bring snow.

As night falls, the winds will bring cooler air to areas along the I-25 corridor. The coldest air is expected by Wednesday evening, although the time frame is still being narrowed as weather models begin solidifying.

The National Weather Service in Boulder warned Coloradans of high temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s on the northeast plains, but also warned that some models show temperatures could be lower than projected. Wind chills will also decrease temperatures felt across the Front Range and plains.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain near or below zero Wednesday night through Friday morning, with the coldest temperatures predicted for low lying mountain areas. Wind is predicted Thursday morning, which will produce dangerous wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.

Due to this, the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill warning for all of northeast Colorado, in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Light to moderate snowfall could accompany the bitter temperatures, as much as 1-3 inches across the plains and 3-6 inches in the northern Front Range mountains.

Chad Gimmestad, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, predicted temperatures below zero for most of northeast Colorado on Thursday. He also noted the dry incoming air will prevent snow accumulation on Thursday throughout the day.

Temperatures will gradually moderate over the Christmas weekend, Gimmestad said.

According to the National Weather Service Boulder, these wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Residents should are instructed to avoid outside activities if possible.

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro.

