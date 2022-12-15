Centennial, CO

U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lcMC_0jjlkiau00
Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a medical call Dec. 2 in the 9600 block of E. Easter Avenue. Law enforcement the body of a woman in a hote. Hotel staff last saw the woman on Nov. 29.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amanda Nicole Emberson, 33. The office labeled her death a homicide due to "inflicted injuries."

Alexander James Morgan, 28, was tracked to a residence in Gainesville, Florida. U.S. Marshals and local sheriff's deputies arrested Morgan on a homicide warrant on Dec. 12. Court records show Morgan faces a felony charge of first-degree murder.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office first asked the public for help locating Morgan on Dec. 7, noting several unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Morgan is in custody at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Florida, awaiting extradition to Colorado. Investigators from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are in Florida following up on leads.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office thanks its partners at the USMS Denver, USMS Gainesville, FL, and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Florida, for their assistance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# us marshals service# arapahoe county sheriffs offic# denver crime# centennial murder# murder charge

Comments / 4

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
1038 followers

More from Heather Willard

Franktown, CO

DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theft

Heather Willard / News Break Denver / Dec. 16, 2022. (Franktown, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published security photos of alleged diesel thieves from an incident overnight Dec. 8-9 in Franktown. Deputies hope someone can ID the vehicles or individuals involved.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.

Read full story
12 comments
Lone Tree, CO

RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Mexican immigration officers arrested a suspect in north-central Mexico with FBI assistance for the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide in Aurora.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s RSV, COVID rates fall in December after November rise

(Douglas County, Colo.) RSV rates doubled in Douglas County during November but appear to be dropping throughout the metro region through the first weeks of December, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

CDOT Older Driver Safety Awareness aims to keep seniors safe

(Douglas County, Colo.) So far, in 2022, drivers over 65 have caused over a third of fatal crashes on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation Fatal Analysis Crash System.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

When to shovel? DougCo snow removal laws vary widely

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado is known for its snowy winters, but snow removal can be challenging for residents. In Douglas County alone, snow removal laws vary from incorporated city to city and across the county's unincorporated areas. Dan Roberts, assistant operations director at Douglas County Works, noted the climate of snow removal has changed over the past 30 years from an expectation of snowfall shutting down business and travel to an expectation of access by all residents.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdown

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 65 local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the holiday high-visibility DUI enforcement period, reminding Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022.Photo byHeather Willard. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County Sheriff establishes chaplain unit for employee mental health

Sheriff Brown, Sgt. Kirk Elledge, Justin Dillard, Ryan Brieske, Drake Walush, Bridgett Lopata, Jeseray Lear, Damon Stage and John Overmeyer.Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Each day, law enforcement officers handle dozens of reports, calls and incidents — some of which leave them with physical scars, but many more leave them with mental wounds as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicide

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Nov. 29 shooting death at an apartment complex was likely spurred by a failed romantic tryst, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Castle Rock Police Department.

Read full story
11 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Semi truck crashes from I-25 overpass onto Plum Creek trail

(Castle Rock, Colo.) A semi-truck crashed on an I-25 overpass and rolled onto Plum Creek Trail Monday morning, closing the trail. The Castle Rock Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were on-scene by 11:30 a.m., assisting in establishing barricades and caution tape to block trail access between Santiago’s and the Great Divide Brewery, about three-quarters of a mile.

Read full story
2 comments
Elbert County, CO

Elbert County Sheriff investigates child’s death in apparent murder-suicide

(Elizabeth, Colo.) A report of possible suicidal thoughts by a father in custody of his five-year-old daughter led to discovering the pair’s bodies on Thursday, Dec. 1, in an Elbert County park. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect faces kidnapping, murder charges for Greenwood Village standoff

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A 29-year-old man surrendered peacefully to Greenwood Village police Thursday afternoon after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police at the scene of a bank robbery. He fled to a nearby hotel, where he barricaded himself in a room for two hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New Mexico

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the entire Front Range from 8 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5 p.m. Dec. 2., with the highest winds expected on the plains Friday afternoon.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Read full story
4 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County to build homes for unhoused 18th District justice system clients

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Arapahoe County plans to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to build 80-100 permanent housing units for justice rehabilitation program clients in partnership with Brothers Redevelopment.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police offer tips, details to avoid common DougCo scams

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Colorado ranks 17th nationally for digital scam victims. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center’s annual report, over 10,000 Colorado residents reported crimes in 2021, and Douglas County residents are among them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy