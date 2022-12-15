U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder

Photo by Arapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a medical call Dec. 2 in the 9600 block of E. Easter Avenue. Law enforcement the body of a woman in a hote. Hotel staff last saw the woman on Nov. 29.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amanda Nicole Emberson, 33. The office labeled her death a homicide due to "inflicted injuries."

Alexander James Morgan, 28, was tracked to a residence in Gainesville, Florida. U.S. Marshals and local sheriff's deputies arrested Morgan on a homicide warrant on Dec. 12. Court records show Morgan faces a felony charge of first-degree murder.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office first asked the public for help locating Morgan on Dec. 7, noting several unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Morgan is in custody at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Florida, awaiting extradition to Colorado. Investigators from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are in Florida following up on leads.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office thanks its partners at the USMS Denver, USMS Gainesville, FL, and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Florida, for their assistance.