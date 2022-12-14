RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.

The changes are some of the first steps toward realizing RTD’s System Optimization Plan (SOP) . The plan will guide creating a “focused transit network” connecting communities and transit-supportive land use corridors.

RTD will discontinue the C rail line connecting Highlands Ranch and Union Station and the F rail line connecting Ridgegate Parkway with the Stout Street area of downtown Denver beginning Jan. 8.

Austin Nettleton, a senior public relations specialist for RTD, said discontinuing the two lines will increase ridership on the D and H lines.

Customers can still access the same areas, but a transfer may be necessary. Nettleton recommended riders use rtdden.co/plan to ensure they reach their destinations.

“Former C Line customers can take the D Line to I-25•Broadway Station and transfer to an E Line to get to Auraria West, Empower Field at Mile High, Elitch Gardens•Ball Arena and Union stations and vice versa to complete their trips,” Nettleton said. “Former F Line customers can take the E Line to I-25•Broadway Station and connect to either a D or H line to get to Colfax at Auraria, Theatre District•Convention Center and the downtown loop stations and vice versa.”

Other RTD services changes include:

Expanding weekday service hours for bus route 30

Splitting Route 12 into two routes (Route 7 and Route 12)

Rerouting Route 76 between I-70 and Olde Town Arvada Station, adding two new stops

Additional schedule adjustments will be implemented for several lines and routes to increase on-time performance and operational reliability.

RTD adjusts its schedule three times a year to address ridership changes and activities such as traffic patterns, economic factors, and customer feedback that affect its system.

Some of the changes adhere to the collective bargaining agreement between RTD leadership and the Amalgamated Transit Union 1001, which ensures appropriate time for operator breaks.