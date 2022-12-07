Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022. Photo by Heather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 7, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.

According to a news release, the Colorado Springs Police Department notified the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of a white SUV driven by Eric Morales, 28, of Pueblo, entering Douglas County.

Morales allegedly hit a patrol vehicle driven by an officer who attempted to stop the wanted man. Information was also shared with DougCo officers that an adult female and a small child were inside the vehicle, although it was unknown if they were there willingly.

The Douglas sheriff's office reported that the SUV was spotted northbound on I-25 at Happy Canyon Drive (exit 187) and refused to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Stop sticks were successfully deployed near Lincoln Avenue (exit 193), but the vehicle continued until County Line Road (exit 195), where deputies stopped the car and closed the highway.

Authorities reported that the woman and child safely exited the vehicle, but Morales refused to get out and did not comply with multiple orders to put his hands up and surrender. He instead indicated he was armed and non-compliant.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene and investigators spoke with Morales. Thereafter he was taken into custody and initially held with no bond.

The road reopened at 1:30 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation .

Morales is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Douglas County Detention Facility. He is charged with kidnapping (taking a child to keep), criminal mischief of over $5,000 but less than $20,000, vehicular eluding, violation of a probation order, child abuse, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He also faces fugitive from justice counts for open cases in other jurisdictions. A mandatory protection order was also issued against Morales.

He appeared in court for an advisement on Dec. 7 and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 12 for a return filing of charges.