Arapahoe County Sheriff establishes chaplain unit for employee mental health

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ5kj_0jZjZcz500
Sheriff Brown, Sgt. Kirk Elledge, Justin Dillard, Ryan Brieske, Drake Walush, Bridgett Lopata, Jeseray Lear, Damon Stage and John Overmeyer.Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 6, 2022

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Each day, law enforcement officers handle dozens of reports, calls and incidents — some of which leave them with physical scars, but many more leave them with mental wounds as well.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office implemented a new unit staffed by nine sheriff’s office employees, including deputies, who volunteered to establish the Chaplain Program. Nine employees, including four deputies, were sworn into their new positions on Nov. 29 by Sheriff Tyler Brown.

According to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit organization that provides resources for law enforcement and collects data surrounding the profession, 157 officers across the U.S., including at least three in Colorado, have taken their lives this year.

Employees of the sheriff’s office may require unique counseling on confidential matters, said Justin Dillard, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s lead chaplain. He noted the office employs Chaplain Damon Stage who worked solely as the detentions chaplain before Nov. 29. The chaplains will confidentially listen and provide resources for any agency employee seeking aid.

The confidentiality laws binding the chaplains are similar to that of a therapist, explained Dillard. While the chaplains are all Christian, their job is to support employees of all faiths or religions or no religion at all and locate resources for those who don't share the same belief system.

"We work in an environment where we see the best and the worst of people, mostly the worst. When our deputies are in crisis after a critical incident or just stressed out, we're a resource they can trust," Dillard said.

Dillard, Stage and another deputy worked for the past year and a half to write policy, have it approved and recruited for the team. Each of the chaplains is endorsed by their religious governing body, and no theology is mandated.

“We are there to listen and help people process,” Dillard said, noting the goal was to have someone for everyone at the department to know where to turn if they need to talk anything out. To that end, Stage will serve a dual role supporting inmates and employees, alongside two others assigned to work with staff in the Detentions Bureau. The other six chaplains will work with Public Safety and Support Services Bureaus staff.

No government body in Colorado currently collects law enforcement suicide data. The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program began collecting law enforcement suicide data on Jan. 1.

The Chaplain Unit is guided by the Rocky Mountain Police & Fire Chaplains.

