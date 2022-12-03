Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect faces kidnapping, murder charges for Greenwood Village standoff

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dzVI_0jVrRAkL00
Photo byGreenwood Village Police

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 2, 2022

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A 29-year-old man surrendered peacefully to Greenwood Village police Thursday afternoon after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police at the scene of a bank robbery. He fled to a nearby hotel, where he barricaded himself in a room for two hours.

Jonathan Bell was arrested on charges of kidnapping, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery, theft of over $20,000, and menacing with a deadly weapon. His actions before the robbery are also under investigation.

According to the Greenwood Village Police Department, officers responded to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road for a reported bank robbery at about 10:41 a.m. A suspect was seen walking south on South Clinton Street, and upon seeing officers, began to run. One officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he fled. The officer is now on paid administrative leave as the 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team investigates the officer’s conduct, as is per procedure.

Bell fled into a parking lot shared by the Sleep Inn and Extended Stay America hotels where he was seen entering the Extended Stay America. Officers secured a perimeter around the hotel and a Reverse 911 was sent to hotel guests instructing them to shelter in place.

Bell was isolated in his hotel room by officers. By 2 p.m., evacuation efforts were underway. Officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to help evacuate both hotels. Witnesses at the hotel assisted officers in the identification of a possible suspect who was a guest at the hotel.

Negotiations started at 3:54 p.m. At approximately 5:51 p.m., Bell surrendered.

Officers found an undisclosed amount of cash and the weapon used in the robbery. Bell was booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility where he's being held on a $1 million bond.

Agencies on-scene were the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department, FBI Denver and the South Metro Fire Rescue. There were no injuries to any of the officers, suspects or bystanders.

