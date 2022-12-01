Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvEWr_0jUD6xpp00
Photo byArapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to Greenwood Village police, officers first responded to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road for a reported bank robbery. Officers made contact with the suspect and exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled on foot to a hotel about a half mile away. Officers and deputies surrounded the hotel. Officials used a reverse 911 call to inform nearby residents.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, snipers, drones, crisis negotiators and traffic control units are all assisting on-scene. Multiple agencies are involved in the active investigation, according to Greenwood Village.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arapahoe county sheriffs offic# greenwood village police# englewood# standoff# reverse 911

Comments / 4

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
945 followers

More from Heather Willard

Greenwood Village, CO

Bank robbery suspect faces kidnapping, murder charges for Greenwood Village standoff

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) A 29-year-old man surrendered peacefully to Greenwood Village police Thursday afternoon after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police at the scene of a bank robbery. He fled to a nearby hotel, where he barricaded himself in a room for two hours.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New Mexico

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the entire Front Range from 8 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5 p.m. Dec. 2., with the highest winds expected on the plains Friday afternoon.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County to build homes for unhoused 18th District justice system clients

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Arapahoe County plans to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to build 80-100 permanent housing units for justice rehabilitation program clients in partnership with Brothers Redevelopment.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police offer tips, details to avoid common DougCo scams

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Colorado ranks 17th nationally for digital scam victims. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center’s annual report, over 10,000 Colorado residents reported crimes in 2021, and Douglas County residents are among them.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock apartment homicide suspect in custody

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department arrested a suspect at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting reported earlier that morning.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Castle Rock apartment shooting

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

RTD returns R Line to service, implements safety plan measures

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) R Line will return to service at approximately 4 a.m., Nov. 29, after it derailed on Sept. 21, injuring three passengers.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Commuters along the Interstate 25 corridor will see snowflakes for their Tuesday morning drive, but forecasters are still gauging snow totals across Denver and the Front Range.

Read full story
1 comments
Clear Creek County, CO

DougCo continues investigation of fatal Clear Creek deputy shooting

Still image taken from body camera footage of Clear Creek County deputies firing live rounds into Glass's vehicle.Photo by(Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff-elect promotes Crisis Center donations for Colorado Gives Day

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Coloradans have supported nonprofits across the state on the first Tuesday of December through Colorado Gives Day for over a decade.

Read full story

Scammers spoof DougCo Sheriff’s Office to grift residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or other electronic payment methods.

Read full story
Colorado State

Experts share tips to help Coloradans avoid online holiday shopping scams

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. (Colorado) Be on the lookout for online shopping scams this holiday season. A new study from Social Catfish shows that Coloradans are especially susceptible to scams — with state residents experiencing the 16th most online shopping scams per resident.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

CDOT, Patrol increase DUI enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday

Photo by(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are increasing patrols for DUI enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks IDs of suspected identity thieves

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects in a case involving vehicle break-ins, ID forgery and identity theft.

Read full story
Colorado State

AAA estimates 951,000 Coloradans to travel among 54.6 million Americans

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) Despite economic concerns and rising rates of seasonal illnesses, Coloradans are returning to pre-pandemic travel levels for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA Colorado.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

18th Judicial DA’s trial team honored for 1981 cold case win

From left, Grant Grosgebauer, Cathy Nevill, Matt Hanagan, Colleen Vogel and Christopher Gallo.(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 17, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police create holiday magic through Heroes and Helpers

Castle Rock Police pose with Santa during the Heroes and Helpers event.(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Castle Rock Police Department continues a decade-long tradition of helping needy children and their families celebrate the holidays.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

RTD plans to resume R Line service by end of November

(Aurora Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) After the R Line light rail derailment in Aurora on Sept. 21, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan submitted by the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to prevent further light rail train derailments.

Read full story
Idaho Springs, CO

CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 East

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022. (Clear Creek County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the start of the annual closures of eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill for blinding sun glare.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy