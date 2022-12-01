Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police

Photo by Arapahoe County Sheriff

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 1, 2022

(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to Greenwood Village police, officers first responded to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road for a reported bank robbery. Officers made contact with the suspect and exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled on foot to a hotel about a half mile away. Officers and deputies surrounded the hotel. Officials used a reverse 911 call to inform nearby residents.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, snipers, drones, crisis negotiators and traffic control units are all assisting on-scene. Multiple agencies are involved in the active investigation, according to Greenwood Village.