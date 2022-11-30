Castle Rock apartment homicide suspect in custody

Photo by (Jenn) on Unsplash

Heather Willard /NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department arrested a suspect at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting reported earlier that morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. Nov. 29 at an apartment near the intersection of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West. Investigators report two people were shot following a fight in a parking lot. One person died, and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim's name after notifying the next of kin.

Police interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect. They found Miguel Mercado, 20, of Castle Rock, in a vehicle at Wilcox and South Street intersection, where he was taken into custody without incident. Police state there is no further threat to the public.

Police also stated in social media posts Mercado possibly knew the victims, and his possible relationship with the victims is under investigation.

The department will seek to charge Mercado with numerous felonies, including second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Formal charges have not yet been filed by the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or can provide investigators with additional details is asked to contact the tip line at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.