1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Castle Rock apartment shooting

Photo by Jenn on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 29, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead and another injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m., Nov. 29 at an apartment near the intersection of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased victim after notifying next of kin.

Police believe the shooting suspect knew the victims, and investigators are working to find the identity and location of anyone who may have been involved.

Anyone with info about this incident is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department dispatch at 303-663-6100.