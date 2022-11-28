RTD returns R Line to service, implements safety plan measures

Photo by Aurora Police Department

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) R Line will return to service at approximately 4 a.m., Nov. 29, after it derailed on Sept. 21, injuring three passengers.

The derailment affected a four-mile stretch of the corridor from Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station. Necessary repairs included a systems redesign of the intersection at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, removing a damaged support pole, and adjusting the trains’ overhead power grid.

City of Aurora officials worked with RTD on the intersection’s train-traffic interface. RTD also submitted a corrective action plan to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as part of the safety certification process. The plan was approved on Nov. 16 and included:

Light rail trains must stop before traveling through the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue

The approach speed on the curve at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue was reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph, and signage placed on the right-of-way

A radar sign was relocated about 100 feet north to allow more advance warning and increased visibility

Administering supplemental training for all light rail operators targeting speed adherence across the entire light rail system.

Test trains have been operating through the R Line four-mile segment since Nov. 26, familiarizing supervisors, trainers and operators with the speed reduction and the stop-and-proceed requirement.

RTD will have additional signage by Dec. 31 to advise operators of the curve at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue.