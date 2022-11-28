Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCo

Photo by Ken Whytok on Unsplash

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 28, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Commuters along the Interstate 25 corridor will see snowflakes for their Tuesday morning drive, but forecasters are still gauging snow totals across Denver and the Front Range.

The National Weather Service predicts between 3-5 inches of wintry precipitation for areas in Douglas County along Interstate 25, with heaviest snowfalls predicted to hit Tuesday morning. Higher snowfall totals are expected in higher elevations, including Boulder and Jefferson Counties, according to the National Weather Service Boulder,

The incoming storm resulted in a Winter Weather Advisory for about half of Douglas County — almost all areas west of Interstate 25. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for the northern mountains beginning Monday night, as snow will be heavy in the high country before spreading east overnight.

Monday night, forecasters predict wind and snow accumulations of between 4-8 inches, with temperatures in the teens.

Roadways Tuesday morning could be icy and slick as the area’s temperatures drop from mid-50s to the 20s Monday night into Tuesday. The weather service warns commuters they will likely experience difficulty traveling.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are about 72% certain that Castle Rock will see over 2 inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow is not forecasted to stay, however; temperatures will return to the mid-50s by Thursday.