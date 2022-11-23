DougCo sheriff-elect promotes Crisis Center donations for Colorado Gives Day

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 23, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Coloradans have supported nonprofits across the state on the first Tuesday of December through Colorado Gives Day for over a decade.

Douglas County Sheriff-elect Darren Weekly is seeking support for the Colorado Crisis Center, an anti-domestic violence organization that provides advocacy, education and prevention. He is one of many raising funds for Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour event that has raised over $362 million since its inception in 2010.

The Crisis Center is located in Littleton and has many events coming up in Douglas County, including Lone Tree and Castle Rock.

Weekly promotes “Give Where You Live,” advocating for citizens to make a difference for organizations providing resources and support in their communities. As a member of the Crisis Center’s Board of Directors, he helps provide strategic guidance to the organization.

"After 29 years in law enforcement, and having been a former domestic violence detective, I can say without hesitation that domestic violence is one of the most serious and potentially deadly issues in our community,” Weekly said. “It's the problem many people see or experience, but nobody wants to talk about it. Everyone knows someone who is affected by domestic violence.”

Weekly said Crisis Center donations would help countless Douglas County families rebuild their lives and escape physical, mental and emotional abuse in their living situations. Donations must be made before Dec. 5.

The Crisis Center hopes to raise $50,000 during this fundraiser. Weekly’s individual fundraiser goal is $2,000, and can be accessed here .