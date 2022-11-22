Scammers spoof DougCo Sheriff’s Office to grift residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or other electronic payment methods.

Scammers are again calling Douglas County residents and pretending to be members of the sheriff’s office, command staff and deputies. The scammers assume the sheriff’s office employees’ names and ranks, and inform the citizen they must send payment for a variety of reasons.

The scammers say the resident must pay a fine for missing jury service, pay bond/bail, or that they are being fined for civil service. The scammers then request the payment through ATM deposits, payment apps like Venmo, digital currency like Bitcoin, gift cards, wire transfers and other non-standard payment methods.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, as well as any legitimate organization or government agency, does not request these forms of payment.

Residents who receive a scam request should call the office’s non-emergency number at (303) 660-7500 to report the scam.

The agency warns residents to never allow strangers remote access to computer or bank accounts, and to not trust caller ID as it can be easily spoofed. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and command staff names are public information and are posted on the office’s website.