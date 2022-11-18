18th Judicial DA’s trial team honored for 1981 cold case win

From left, Grant Grosgebauer, Cathy Nevill, Matt Hanagan, Colleen Vogel and Christopher Gallo. (18th Judicial DA's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 17, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) A team of prosecutors from the18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is the 2022 Colorado District Attorneys’ Council Outstanding Trial Team of the Year.

The team was responsible for prosecuting the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Sylvia Quayle.

In June, an Arapahoe County jury found David Dwayne Anderson, 62, guilty of murdering and sexually assaulting Quayle over four decades ago after DNA evidence opened new leads in the cold case. He was sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections with the possibility of parole after 20 years, the maximum sentence at the time Anderson committed the crimes.

The 18th DA trial team members include Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo and Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer; Matt Hanagan, investigator; Cathy Nevill, paralegal; and Colleen Vogel, victim advocate.

The annual award recognizes one team of prosecutors for exceptional work solving challenging cases out of the thousands of cases tried.

“I’m proud that Colorado’s prosecution community recognized the incredible work of this team,”

District Attorney John Kellner said. “This case is a shining example of the fact that, no matter how many years have passed, we will never stop pursuing justice for victims and bringing closure to families.”

Prosecutors Christopher Gallo and Grant Grosgebauer stressed the importance of a strong team and building a case from the ground up. They commended the investigative work of the Cherry Hills Village Police Department and District Attorney Investigator Matthew Hanagan, who the prosecutors said was critical to gathering evidence and witness interviews.

“This isn’t an award that belongs to one or two people,” the pair said in a statement. “Without the countless hours of dedication from our spectacular victim advocate, Colleen Vogel, and our amazing Cold Case Paralegal, Cathy Nevill, this case would not have made it into a courtroom. We’re so glad that they are receiving the recognition they so richly deserve.”

On August 4, 1981, Quayle, 34, was found dead inside her Cherry Hills home on South Ogden Street. The coroner’s report revealed Quayle was stabbed multiple times, shot in the head and sexually assaulted.

Anderson faced trial on the charges twice this year, in March and June, after the March trial returned no verdict.

In 2000, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation submitted a DNA sample from the crime scene to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. In 2020, the Cherry Hills Village Police Department began working with a genetic genealogy company, United Data Connect, which provided the police department with a possible lead after samples from the decades-old cold case were entered into two public DNA databases.