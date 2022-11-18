18th Judicial DA’s trial team honored for 1981 cold case win

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474x3i_0jFiiacB00
From left, Grant Grosgebauer, Cathy Nevill, Matt Hanagan, Colleen Vogel and Christopher Gallo.(18th Judicial DA's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 17, 2022

(Centennial, Colo.) A team of prosecutors from the18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is the 2022 Colorado District Attorneys’ Council Outstanding Trial Team of the Year.

The team was responsible for prosecuting the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Sylvia Quayle.

In June, an Arapahoe County jury found David Dwayne Anderson, 62, guilty of murdering and sexually assaulting Quayle over four decades ago after DNA evidence opened new leads in the cold case. He was sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections with the possibility of parole after 20 years, the maximum sentence at the time Anderson committed the crimes.

The 18th DA trial team members include Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo and Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer; Matt Hanagan, investigator; Cathy Nevill, paralegal; and Colleen Vogel, victim advocate.

The annual award recognizes one team of prosecutors for exceptional work solving challenging cases out of the thousands of cases tried.

“I’m proud that Colorado’s prosecution community recognized the incredible work of this team,”

District Attorney John Kellner said. “This case is a shining example of the fact that, no matter how many years have passed, we will never stop pursuing justice for victims and bringing closure to families.”

Prosecutors Christopher Gallo and Grant Grosgebauer stressed the importance of a strong team and building a case from the ground up. They commended the investigative work of the Cherry Hills Village Police Department and District Attorney Investigator Matthew Hanagan, who the prosecutors said was critical to gathering evidence and witness interviews.

“This isn’t an award that belongs to one or two people,” the pair said in a statement. “Without the countless hours of dedication from our spectacular victim advocate, Colleen Vogel, and our amazing Cold Case Paralegal, Cathy Nevill, this case would not have made it into a courtroom. We’re so glad that they are receiving the recognition they so richly deserve.”

On August 4, 1981, Quayle, 34, was found dead inside her Cherry Hills home on South Ogden Street. The coroner’s report revealed Quayle was stabbed multiple times, shot in the head and sexually assaulted.

Anderson faced trial on the charges twice this year, in March and June, after the March trial returned no verdict.

In 2000, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation submitted a DNA sample from the crime scene to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System. In 2020, the Cherry Hills Village Police Department began working with a genetic genealogy company, United Data Connect, which provided the police department with a possible lead after samples from the decades-old cold case were entered into two public DNA databases.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 18th judicial district attorne# colorado attorney council# cold case# justice served# arapahoe county

Comments / 1

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
904 followers

More from Heather Willard

Scammers spoof DougCo Sheriff’s Office to grift residents

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 22, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or other electronic payment methods.

Read full story
Colorado State

Experts share tips to help Coloradans avoid online holiday shopping scams

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. (Colorado) Be on the lookout for online shopping scams this holiday season. A new study from Social Catfish shows that Coloradans are especially susceptible to scams — with state residents experiencing the 16th most online shopping scams per resident.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

CDOT, Patrol increase DUI enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday

Photo by(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 21, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are increasing patrols for DUI enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff seeks IDs of suspected identity thieves

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects in a case involving vehicle break-ins, ID forgery and identity theft.

Read full story
Colorado State

AAA estimates 951,000 Coloradans to travel among 54.6 million Americans

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Denver, Colo.) Despite economic concerns and rising rates of seasonal illnesses, Coloradans are returning to pre-pandemic travel levels for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA Colorado.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Police create holiday magic through Heroes and Helpers

Castle Rock Police pose with Santa during the Heroes and Helpers event.(Castle Rock Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 18, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Castle Rock Police Department continues a decade-long tradition of helping needy children and their families celebrate the holidays.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

RTD plans to resume R Line service by end of November

(Aurora Police Department) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) After the R Line light rail derailment in Aurora on Sept. 21, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan submitted by the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to prevent further light rail train derailments.

Read full story
Idaho Springs, CO

CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 East

(Colorado Department of Transportation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022. (Clear Creek County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the start of the annual closures of eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill for blinding sun glare.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Puff it’s gone: DougCo sheriff warns against leaving running cars to warm up

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Winter weather is here and many vehicle owners may turn to “puffing,” or starting their car to warm the interior before they’re ready to drive the vehicle.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, Denver

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff placed the jurisdiction on accident alert following snowfall Tuesday morning, as did the Castle Rock and Denver police departments. At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office removed the designation.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker teen drivers, parents invited to ‘License To Survive’

(South Metro Safety Foundation) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022. (Parker, Colo.) The South Metro Safety Foundation is hosting a teen driving informational session from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Chaparral High School.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker mom sentenced to 60 days in prison for child abuse, kidnapping plot

(Matthew Ansley / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 11, 2022. (Parker, Colo.) A judge sentenced a Parker mother to 60 days in jail after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Health Department reluctant to share data showing rise in RSV rate

(Douglas County Health Department / Nov. 10 meeting) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 11, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Health Department plans to launch a data dashboard later this month that will show the county's rapid increase in RSV cases.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

Four DougCo criminals sentenced for racketeering, organized crime

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Four individuals were sentenced for criminal patterns after a joint investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Broomfield Police Department and the 18th Judicial District, District Attorney’s Office.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff adds Senior Resource Officer to help older adults

Deputy Ryan Falkner listens as he meets with community members over coffee.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office created a new position to serve the needs of its growing older adult population.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree police share tips to stop porch pirates from hijacking holidays

(Claudio Schwarz / Unsplash) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Lone Tree Police Department wants to help to protect you from losing packages to thieves during the holiday season. Denver was top-ranked among cities with the worst package theft rates in 2021, followed by San Francisco. According to a report published by SafeWise.com, Denver has been steadily climbing up the list since 2019. But a 2022 SafeWise poll shows the city fell off the top-10 list.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora light rail closure continues through November, investigation confidential

(Aurora Police Department) (Aurora, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced it completed an internal investigation into a Sept. 21 R Line light rail train derailment in Aurora. But results will remain confidential until the Colorado Public Utilities Commission publishes the report or findings.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

CDOT warns drivers to beware wildlife after Daylight Savings Time switch

(Douglas County, Colo.) Although Coloradans moved their clocks back an hour this weekend, wildlife will retain their nighttime patterns. The Colorado Department of Transportation warns motorists to stay vigilant, drive with caution and slow down.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy