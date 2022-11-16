RTD plans to resume R Line service by end of November

(Aurora Police Department)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) After the R Line light rail derailment in Aurora on Sept. 21, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan submitted by the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to prevent further light rail train derailments.

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson anticipates the R Line will be fully restored by the week of Nov. 28, pending further coordination with Aurora city staff.

Under the proposed safety plan, RTD will implement a stop-and-proceed before the intersection at the Sable and Exposition location so the light rail trains must stop before entering the intersection and reduce speed approaching the Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue curve from 35 mph to 25 mph.

CPUC said more information was needed for the committee to approve RTD’s proposals for additional signage to warn of the Sable/Exposition curve, as well as the proposed relocation of a radar sign farther north to allow more advance warning.

RTD will provide CPUC additional information about its proposal no later than Dec. 31.

RTD submitted its investigative report to CPUC on Nov. 4 as a federal requirement in the safety certification process. The agency is also collaborating with Aurora officials regarding the intersection’s train-traffic interface and with the commission as part of the safety certification process in alignment with the federally required Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.

In pursuit of returning full service to the R train, RTD completed a systems redesign of the intersection and removed a support pole damaged in the incident. Crews also adjusted the overhead catenary wire system, providing light rail vehicles power.

Since the Sep. 21 derailment, RTD has conducted light rail operator supplemental training specifically targeting speed adherence across the system, said RTD General Manager and CEO Johnson. Training related to the Sable and Exposition location regarding the stop-and-proceed and reduction in speed will be completed before service is restored.