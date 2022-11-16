CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 East

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022

(Clear Creek County, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the start of the annual closures of eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill for blinding sun glare.

According to officials, the sun’s angle, in combination with the hill and the highway’s configuration, creates a blinding sun glare for drivers as they head eastbound on I-70 up Floyd Hill from November through February. The glare occurs between approximately mile points 244 to 248, east of Idaho Springs. Drivers can experience the intense sun glare as far east as Genesee, beginning around sunrise and lasting until around 8:30 a.m.

CDOT announces the potential hazard on electronic sign boards prior to Floyd Hill, warning motorists about the sun glare and urging them to slow down. The closures average 45 minutes to an hour and can occur between sunrise and 8:30 a.m.

Drivers who travel eastbound I-70 in the early morning hours during fall and winter should pay attention to the overhead message boards beginning just east of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

Additionally, drivers can check the latest travel alerts by going to COtrip.org .

The closures around Floyd Hill are made on a case by case basis each morning with collaboration between Colorado State Patrol and CDOT personnel who are stationed near Floyd Hill. The glare is particularly fierce when the roadway is wet from a storm or pre-storm road treatment materials.

On top of that, mountain driving conditions include steep hills, sharp turns, and unknown obstacles, such as wildlife crossing the highway.

If a sun glare safety closure is in place during your morning commute along eastbound I-70, traffic will be rerouted at Exit 244 (U.S. Route 6).

Motorists can either stay the course on Route 6 through Clear Creek Canyon, or they can take the eastbound I-70 frontage road (U.S. Route 40) and get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook (Exit 248).

Truckers should be aware of height restrictions in the tunnels along Clear Creek Canyon, therefore no vehicles over 12' 7" can travel this route.

Additionally, there is a project starting soon on U.S. Route 40 to build roundabouts at County Road 65 and Homestead Road. Lane closures associated with this project will be lifted if there is a sun glare safety closure in place, according to the agencies involved.