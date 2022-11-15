Puff it’s gone: DougCo sheriff warns against leaving running cars to warm up

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Winter weather is here and many vehicle owners may turn to “puffing,” or starting their car to warm the interior before they’re ready to drive the vehicle.

While it may make your morning commute more comfortable, the habit could also cause car theft — and it’s illegal. Police issue the warning annually, noting that an unattended, but running vehicle, is the perfect opportunity for a thief hoping to make a quick getaway.

“Auto-theft is predominantly a crime of opportunity,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. “If you give the car thief the opportunity, they will take it. We know that stolen cars are frequently used in the commission of other crimes. Help us prevent car theft as well as the crimes that follow.”

Law enforcement can issue a $15-100 traffic ticket for any unattended vehicle left running without a locked ignition. This includes unattended vehicles with remote ignitions if the fob is close enough to unlock the steering wheel. The law was created to protect Colorado from harmful emissions and not to help prevent vehicle thefts.

Auto thefts are trending upward across Colorado, including Douglas, Denver, and Arapahoe counties.

In Douglas County, Sheriff Spurlock expects over 500 vehicle thefts to be reported by the end of 2022, a record amount. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had over 400 car theft reports by the beginning of September, Spurlock said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit reported just under 20 stolen vehicles associated with people leaving their cars unattended throughout 2022 — not just during cold weather. The cold weather will increase the incidents of people warming up their cars, according to the DougCo sheriff.

In Denver the CATPA-Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force reported 39% more thefts from 2020 to 2021. The National Insurance Crime Bureau named Colorado the top state for auto thefts last year, even as car thefts and associated violent crime also rose nationwide.

On Nov. 2, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported over 745,000 vehicles have been taken nationwide through the end of September, a 24% increase over the same time period in 2019. National rates continue to edge closer to records.

“The year may be coming to an end, but criminals are not going on winter break,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Even as temperatures drop, vehicle owners everywhere need to know that the criminals are still on the hunt.”

The bureau warns drivers to lock the vehicle, set the alarm, and take all keys and fobs, as well as garage door openers. It also advises owners to take a picture of your registration on your cell phone and remove the registration or other papers with personal information in the vehicle.

“Never leave a car unlocked and running to warm it up or while stopping for a quick cup of coffee,” the bureau said. “It only takes a moment for the opportunistic thief to jump inside and drive off.”