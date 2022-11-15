Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, Denver

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34paBO_0jBe2ihg00
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 15, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff placed the jurisdiction on accident alert following snowfall Tuesday morning, as did the Castle Rock and Denver police departments. At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office removed the designation.

Agencies issue accident alerts when enough fender benders occur that the office cannot respond to every accident. When this happens, the sheriff tells drivers to report their crashes online at dcsheriff.net and exchange insurance information. Crashes that involve drugs, alcohol and injuries should still be reported via 911.

Enforcement officers ask drivers to slow down, leave extra following space and ensure plenty of time to reach your destination.

In Denver County, the crash alert designation has fewer restrictions, asking that residents report the crash if the street is blocked, city property or personnel are involved or if a driver fails to provide proof of insurance or driver’s license.

Accident alerts last while there are elevated numbers of crashes.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021 there were 1,153 instances of Colorado drivers crashing into an existing crash scene.

CDOT is partnering with the Federal Highway Administration, Colorado State Patrol, National Highway Safety Administration, AAA Colorado and the Colorado State Committee on First Responder Safety for Crash Responder Safety Week though Nov. 18 to raise awareness about being cautious near crashes.

In an average month, Colorado emergency crews respond to 2,088 traffic incidents.

Colorado’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles. If a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, drivers should slow to at least 25 mph in a 45 mph or lower zone. Not moving over or slowing down could result in a careless driving traffic charge, resulting in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300.

In 2021, 65 emergency responders working on U.S. roadways were struck and killed, reported CDOT. In Colorado, a South Adams County Fire Department Firefighter was severely injured last January in a crash on I-76 while working on an earlier two-vehicle collision. The firefighter was inside a stopped fire truck when a driver struck both an ambulance and the fire truck.

“These deaths and life changing injuries should not happen and are easily prevented,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard of the Colorado State Patrol. “When drivers see law enforcement officers and other first responders working on the road, it is the law to move over and give them a safe space to do their jobs. We need to keep our officers and responders safe in order to keep drivers safe, too. Let’s work together so that these devastating incidences (sic) don’t continue to happen.”

