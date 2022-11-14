Parker, CO

Parker teen drivers, parents invited to ‘License To Survive’

Heather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 14, 2022

(Parker, Colo.) The South Metro Safety Foundation is hosting a teen driving informational session from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Chaparral High School.

License to Survive is a free seminar for parents and teens designed to help them work as a team in the driving permit process. It is one of many educational safety programs offered by the South Metro Safety Foundation, a nonprofit formed first to serve the Parker Fire Department and now serving the South Metro Fire District after the 2008 merger.

The License to Survive course teaches parents how the state has organized the learn-to-drive process and Graduated License laws, aka learners permit laws. Presenters will also share tips on how to be effectively involved with the student driver process and learn what, when, and how to teach teen drivers.

Students will learn what could result in losing a driver’s permit and what would allow them to keep their license. The 90-minute session will also help teens understand the most significant risks of driving, such as distracted driving, lane violations, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Participants must register to attend this free event online at southmetrofoundation.org/event/license-to-survive-2/. Chaparral High School is located at 15655 Brookstone Dr, Parker, Colorado.

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro.

