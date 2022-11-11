Parker mom sentenced to 60 days in prison for child abuse, kidnapping plot

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 11, 2022

(Parker, Colo.) A judge sentenced a Parker mother to 60 days in jail after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

On Nov. 3, Cynthia Lee Abcug, 53, was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections — her sentence will be suspended upon spending 60 days in jail, followed by two years of supervised probation. Her sentence began on Nov. 10.

According to an 18th Judicial District Attorney press release, investigators found Abcug subjected her son to medical child abuse, commonly known as Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. She then plotted to kidnap him from the foster home where he was living after he was removed from her care in 2019.

Before his removal, Abcug claimed her son suffered from seizures, heart problems and other medical conditions. No medical evidence showed he had any of these conditions, nor has any been shown in the three years since he was removed from Abcug’s care. According to investigators, Abcug began planning to take her son back with assistance from unknown individuals, possibly QAnon, a far-right political and conspiracy theory movement.

During her jury trial, Abcug denied fabricating her son’s illnesses and denied knowledge of QAnon.

However, she admitted to meeting people online from “Children’s Crusade” whom she thought could help her “legally” get her son back. Abcug was arrested in December 2019 in Montana.

“While in the defendant’s care, her child was described as having repeated seizures and spells where he would fall to the ground,” said Chief Deputy DA Gary Dawson. “She claimed he had a brain tumor and that he was dying.

“Every single one of those reported symptoms disappeared when her son was removed from her care. Abcug’s daughter, who was 16 at the time, and her adult son made the difficult, yet admirable decision to testify against their mother about what they had witnessed and heard about the conspiracy to kidnap their brother,” Dawson said.