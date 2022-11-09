Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Weekly boasts a 28-year career with the office and held the ranks of corporal, sergeant, and lieutenant. He also served as a field training officer, K-9 handler, SWAT team commander, undercover narcotics detective, and a persons crimes detective. Weekly is currently captain of administration and also works as a coordinator for the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

“I’m ecstatic,” Weekly said in a statement Wednesday morning regarding the preliminary results.

“I feel honored that the citizens of Douglas County put their trust in me to lead one of the finest law enforcement organizations in Colorado,” he said. “I look forward to serving Douglas County as their next Sheriff and leading with honor, integrity and transparency. My staff and I will work tirelessly to ensure Douglas County remains a safe place to live and work.”

Preliminary vote totals show Weekly earned over 64% of the 160,654 votes cast. Following Weekly was independent candidate Michael Phibbs, chief of campus police at Auraria Higher Education Center, earning 42,918 votes, and libertarian candidate Darren Hill, a retired Florida sheriff’s deputy, earning 13,967 votes.

(Douglas County Clerk and Recorders Office)

Weekly told voters he would:

Make the sheriff’s office more efficient while adding patrol officers

Provide compassionate, lawful responses to homeless individuals

Maintain strong relationships with the Douglas County School District to collaborate on school safety

Increase the number of Community Response Co-Responder Teams to help address mental health crises

Ensure deputies are trained on the latest tactics, equipment, case law and de-escalation techniques.

During his campaign, the sheriff-elect said he would enforce red flag cases, noting only four such orders have been issued in the county. He also spoke of hardening the county’s schools to ensure educational safety and said he would support the school board if it decided to allow properly trained teachers to carry firearms in school buildings.

Weekly also garnered several endorsements from influential groups and individuals during the race, such as former Gov. Bill Owens, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, South Metro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 47 and several of the surrounding county’s sheriffs.