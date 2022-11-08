Lone Tree police share tips to stop porch pirates from hijacking holidays

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 8, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Lone Tree Police Department wants to help to protect you from losing packages to thieves during the holiday season.

Denver was top-ranked among cities with the worst package theft rates in 2021, followed by San Francisco. According to a report published by SafeWise.com, Denver has been steadily climbing up the list since 2019. But a 2022 SafeWise poll shows the city fell off the top-10 list.

SafeWise used data from the FBI's larceny-theft report to account for half of each city's overall score. The report also used Google Trends data to identify areas with the highest number of searches for "missing package" and "stolen package" to account for the other 50%.

The overall results showed that approximately 64.1% of Americans were victims of package theft in the last year, translating to an estimated 210 million stolen packages in 2021.

The Lone Tree Police Department noted millions of packages were delivered around the state during 2021, which continues to increase as people transition to online shopping. To keep your packages safe from thieves, the department recommends:

Have the package(s) delivered to your work.

Have the package(s) delivered to the home of a relative or a neighbor who will be home to collect it when it is delivered.

Have the package(s) held at the Post Office for pickup.

Use a “Ship to Store” option.

Use the “Amazon Key” program that delivers package(s) to your garage or vehicle trunk.

Use delivery lockers.

Ask carriers to place the package(s) in an area out of plain view of the street and sidewalk.

Install a package lockbox.

The department noted in a release that security cameras are not always enough to deter thieves.