Arapahoe Commissioners start fund for displaced apartment fire victims

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGfAy_0iyujQjE00
(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 4, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Foundation is accepting donations to help people from 85 households displaced by a fire that started Thursday in a Club Valencia condominium, 1300 S. Parker Rd.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire started at about 12:21 p.m. Nov. 3. Several nearby agencies responded to the two-alarm fire, including the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Fire Department, Aurora Police Department, Sable Altura Fire Rescue, Denver Fire Department and the Denver Police Department.

While responding, dispatchers informed crews of people trapped inside the burning building, spurring a second alarm and a call for mutual aid support. Firefighters rescued multiple trapped residents from the building, with heavy smoke and flames reported on the second and third floors. Almost two hours later at about 2:15, South Metro Fire Rescue reported the fire was under control.

South Metro Fire Rescue reported at least three individuals were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and 15 people were evaluated by paramedics. The Colorado-Wyoming Red Cross was on-scene to offer assistance to displaced residents.

“We’re sad for those who are displaced and we’re grateful there were no serious injuries,” said Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Jackson. “Our priority is getting residents connected to help at every step along the way to recovery.”

The Arapahoe County Foundation set up a Fire Fund to help residents of Club Valencia. Donate online at arapahoegov.com/749/Arapahoe-County-Foundation or by check.

“We can always count on our Arapahoe County residents to jump in and help those in need,” said Jackson. “Counties provide a safety net for residents in situations like this and our neighbors are right there with us, providing assistance in every way possible.”

County officials are determining whether to offer other services and resources for families long term, including housing navigation services, funding assistance, and animal placements.

The South Metro Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the possible causes of the fire.

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor.

