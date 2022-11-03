DougCo’s domestic violence reports increase, become more violent

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTZUq_0ivrgqsB00
(National Cancer Institute / Unsplash)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 1, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Victim rights advocates like DougCo Sheriff’s Office Victims Assistance Coordinator Andrea Bradbury want to ensure crime victims are remembered after October's efforts to recognize domestic violence end.

The office’s Victim Assistance Unit responds to crimes outlined in Colorado’s Victim Rights Act — anything from first-degree murder and kidnapping to domestic violence and child abuse, to name a few.

Although domestic violence calls in Douglas County increased 2% in 2021 from 2020, when domestic violence reports rose 29%, the number of arrests dropped from 370 in 2020 to 359 in 2021. The trend could be unfortunate for domestic violence victims, as these cases are dangerous for the victims, Bradbury said.

“What I know from being (at the sheriff’s office) and working with a lot of these cases is that over the last few years, they are a lot more lethal,” Bradbury said. “I think we see more intense situations, therefore causing us to spend more time on each case.”

Domestic violence cases three years ago were likely to involve kicking, shoving or harassment, Bradbury said.

“Now we’re seeing more acts like strangulation,” she said. “It’s kind of like driving. Five years ago, if you cut someone off on the interstate, (the other driver) would flip you off. Now, there’s a chance of getting shot.”

Domestic violence cases are usually fraught with barriers — it takes an average of seven attempts before a domestic violence victim will leave the situation permanently, Bradbury noted, often due to pets, children or lack of financial means to find housing, food or transportation. She said the team will provide access to get medical attention — especially with injuries from acts like strangulation, health repercussions can appear much later.

On a day-to-day basis, DougCo victim rights advocates are on-call, with at least one on-duty 24/7. Volunteers help fill the gaps as the teams respond to domestic violence cases, sexual assaults, fatal crashes and more, bringing critical items like blankets, diapers or cell phones if needed, but also bringing comfort and camaraderie.

Bradbury noted domestic violence cases are compounded by homelessness within the county. Often, the agency can provide one night at a hotel or a ride to a shelter, but the stop-gap measures do little to help victims find permanent housing.

The unit is currently fundraising (in partnership with the Community Safety Volunteer Association of Douglas County) for the 2022 Christmas for Kids Program. Approximately 200 kids are sponsored every year to go shopping with an officer with a $100 gift card. Donations can be made at csvadc.org/2022-christmas-for-kids/.

