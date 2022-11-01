DougCo agencies collect hundreds of pounds of unwanted medications

Heather Willard

Nov. 1, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 pounds of unwanted or unused medications were collected in Douglas County during the second 2022 National Drug Take Back Day, Oct. 29.

The Castle Rock Police Department collected 176 pounds, while the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office collected 575 pounds at two sites in Highlands Ranch, as well as a collection at assisted living homes. The event allows residents to dispose of tons of unused medications safely and is organized through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

It also gives authorities an opportunity to discuss safe medication and medical item disposal, and safe storage.

Safe disposal protects groundwater from being contaminated with chemicals, as well as keeping medications out of the wrong hands, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and safe storage protects medication from misuse or theft — and it can slow decay.

About 2 million people are hospitalized each year for drug-related injuries, including medication errors, drug reactions or overdoses.

Medicine should be kept out of reach of children or pets, but security is needed for strong medications like narcotics. Controlled medications can be dangerous when not prescribed, and can be stolen from a patient who needs it by individuals like family members or service workers if not locked up.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, drug poisoning or overdose death involving prescription opioids or heroin, Douglas County has had 2.54 overdose deaths on average per 100,000 individuals. The state rate for overdose deaths per 100,000 residents is 9.25.

Many locations accept medication year-round, and disposal locations can be found at deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch.

