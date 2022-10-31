Man arrested for firing gun at DougCo middle school flag football game

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 31, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Cresthill Middle School’s football field.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies arrived at the field, where they found David Drummond, 65, of Aurora. Drummond was attending his grandson’s game and squatted to give a dog water.

He told deputies his gun was in his waistband without a holster and slid down from his waistband. As he attempted to retrieve the firearm from outside his pants, he discharged a round into the ground.

No one reported injuries.

Deputies arrested Drummond for prohibited use of a weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $1,250 bond, which he posted.

Drummond appeared at the Douglas County Courthouse for an appearance on bond on Monday, Oct. 31. He is scheduled for a return filing on charges on Dec. 1, in addition to a firearm relinquishment for compliance with a mandatory protection order.

According to the sheriff’s office, Drummond has concealed handgun permits from Utah and Arapahoe County. These permits were confiscated due to the felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on school grounds.

According to the Douglas County School District, the field was rented by an outside organization for their game.

“Here at Cresthill Middle School, we take having a safe campus very seriously and are incredibly disappointed by this occurrence,” said Francesca Pappalardo, Cresthill’s principal. “We thank our partners at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action and appreciate those who quickly contacted law enforcement when the incident happened.”

This is an ongoing investigation; the sheriff’s office will not release further information at this time.