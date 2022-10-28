Tricks for keeping Halloween a treat: Colorado authorities offer safety tips

Oct. 28, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Children and their parents are expected to take to the streets for trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities throughout the weekend, and authorities want to ensure safety is top of mind.

The Colorado State Patrol recommends motorists slow down and scan the road while moving through neighborhoods or busy downtown areas. The patrol told drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians and excited children that may not be practicing safety skills like using a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.

A 2019 study based on four decades of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found pedestrian fatalities are 43% higher on Halloween. The Colorado Department of Revenue also reports Halloween has more DUI arrests than any other holiday.

Safe Kids Colorado recommends that parents prepare children to behave safely by ensuring costumes are safe — parents can add flashlights, glowsticks and reflective tape to costumes and bags before heading out. The Aurora Police Department additionally recommended trick-or-treaters stay in groups, watch for vehicles before entering a roadway, and respect others property and homes.

Safe Kids Colorado recommends switching out masks that can obstruct vision with face paint or makeup whenever possible, as well as ensuring the overall costume is sized properly so the child won’t trip. Parents should also remind kids to cross the street at corners, always use traffic signals and crosswalks, and teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Colorado Children’s Hospital also recommends children under 12 trick-or-treat and cross streets with an adult.

“If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, ask them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and to trick-or-treat in groups,” the Hospital recommended.

The Denver Police Department has also issued a podcast interview about avoiding marijuana edibles in candy hauls. Although reports of passing out tampered candy are rare, there are several additional steps guardians can take to protect children. Denver Police Sergeant Brett Hinkle and Detective Aaron Kafer recommend parents ensure candy is in original packaging, like a singularly packaged candy bar, instead of something like a sandwich bag full of gummies or chocolates.

This, of course, only works if the child waits until adults can inspect their candy. It can be useful to also look at the packaged candy and ensure it is not an “off-brand” item, as many THC-infused products can resemble mainstream items.

Children’s Hospital Colorado also offers more generic advice for gamboling groups of ghosts and ghouls:

  • Be alert from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., which is the most popular time for trick-or-treating.
  • Drive slowly or below posted speed limits in residential neighborhoods. Excitable children move in unpredictable ways.
  • Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and curbs.
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully. Anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on early in the day so you can spot children from greater distances.
  • Remember that costumes can limit children’s visibility and they may not be able to see your vehicle.
  • Reduce any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

