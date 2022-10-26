DougCo deputies shoot, kill two at Lone Tree RTD station

(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 26, 2022

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling the Regional Transportation District’s Lincoln Station shot and killed two after they allegedly shot at the deputies.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, Pattern Crime unit deputies were looking through the parking garage at 10203 Station Way at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, where they observed a black, four-door Kia that was backed into a spot, with no license plates, a sunshade on the windshield and punched-out locks.

Spurlock said the deputies approached the vehicle, announced they were police and knocked on the tinted driver and passenger side windows. No one replied, but the vehicle shifted like someone was inside, Spurlock said.

The deputies called for backup and six additional officers arrived. Upon approaching the vehicle again, the car occupants allegedly shot at the deputies, who returned fire. Three separate volleys were reported by the agency, with the suspects starting each round. According to Spurlock, approximately 35 rounds were shot during the encounter, but an official count is not available.

Both suspects were confirmed killed. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and give official cause and manner of death after next of kin are notified.

“We’ve been having a string of auto thefts all across the northern border of Douglas County, and this is one of those places they’ll go and steal cars from — also hospital parking lots, big business parking lots — so this unit is specifically designed to go after people who are stealing cars,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock said the case is indicative of how deputies see stolen vehicles used to facilitate other crimes, and that the suspects were likely hiding or spending the night in the stolen vehicle.

“I would urge anyone who is a victim of an auto theft to contact the district attorney in their jurisdiction and demand prosecution of auto thefts,” the Sheriff said.

Spurlock confirmed the Kia was stolen out of Pueblo, and both of the victims had arrest warrants in various Colorado jurisdictions, as well as prior records. Two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

He noted that there have been over 400 car theft reports (both stolen from the county and found in the county) in Douglas County this year.

Spurlock said one deputy was hit by glass from the Kia, but no deputies were shot. The injured deputy was treated and released from a local hospital. All involved deputies are placed on leave until the investigation is complete. He urged residents to protect their communities and property.

“Take your valuables out of the car, make sure the car is locked, and if you see anything suspicious, call your local law enforcement,” Spurlock urged residents. “(Thieves) are out prowling at night time, groups of people stealing cars.”

A shelter in place notice issued for the area was lifted at approximately 3 a.m. for the apartments that neighbor the parking garage.

The RTD Lincoln Station Parking Garage and Ramp reopened at about noon once investigators had processed the crime scene.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, led by Aurora Police Detectives, will investigate the shooting.