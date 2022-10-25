DougCo agencies staff Drug Take Back Day collection sites

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 25, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Five Douglas County law enforcement agencies will staff collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 for National Drug Take Back Day.

This biannual collection, held in April and October, lets residents safely dispose of tons of unused medications. Participants in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s event work to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abusing medications.

“Getting rid of expired or unused medications safely not only helps our community on a local level, but it also helps globally,” said Cocha Heyden, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “Proper disposal decreases the chances of misuse by someone who may get ahold of medication thrown away in the trash as well as keep our water supply safer by not dumping pills down the sink or toilet.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will operate sites at King Soopers, 4000 Red Cedar Drive, Highlands Ranch, and at the office’s Highland Ranch Substation.

The Castle Rock Police Department will operate two sites, one at its headquarters on Perry Street, and a second at the Promenade Parkway King Soopers. Lone Tree Police Department will operate a site at the Sky Ridge Medical Center, 10101 Ridgegate Pkwy., adjacent to the Emergency Room/Trauma Center.

Additionally, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, Denver Police Department, and many other area agencies offer this service. An up-to-date list of locations is available at dea.gov/takebackday .

This year’s spring event included over 4,420 law enforcement agencies with 5,144 collection sites. The DEA reported 721,093 pounds of medication were collected, adding to the all-time total of 15,989,566 pounds (7,995 tons).

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment , drug poisoning or overdose death involving prescription opioids or heroin, Douglas County has had 2.54 overdose deaths on average per 100,000 individuals. The state rate for overdose deaths per 100,000 residents is 9.25.

Across Colorado, opioid overdose deaths spiked 38% from 1,072 deaths in 2019 to 1,477 deaths in 2020, according to the Colorado Institute of Health. Fentanyl overdoses, in particular, doubled between 2019 and 2020.