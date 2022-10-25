Aurora, CO

RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus service

Heather Willard

(Regional Transportation District)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 25, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will discontinue shuttle bus service for the R Line in Aurora beginning Sunday, Oct. 30, due to a lack of staffing.

Beginning Sunday, shuttles will no longer support the light rail line between the Florida and 13th Avenue stations. The light rail will operate from Lincoln to Florida and 13th to Peoria stations.

The line remains suspended between the Florida and 13th Avenue stations due to a September derailment. No R Line or shuttle service will be available at the Aurora Metro Center or the 2nd Avenue and Abilene stations.

The investigation of the Sept. 21 incident continues, and RTD is exploring long-term repair solutions. RTD has not set a date for regular service to resume.

“RTD recognizes the inconvenience of this development and appreciates customers’ patience and understanding,” RTD stated in a press release. “The agency is working to expedite repairs to the R Line and take steps to address the ongoing people power issues that have affected RTD and the transit industry nationwide.”

Riders can use RTD’s Trip Planner to plan and view commute options and explore the Next Ride web app to see train and bus locations in real-time.

For the latest details about service, sign up for Service Alerts. For additional route and schedule information, call RTD’s Customer Care division at 303-299-6000. Agents are available 6 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

