Six-person enterprise charged in 54-count grand jury indictment

(18th Judicial DA's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022

(Aurora, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a 54-count indictment returned by a grand jury during a joint news conference Wednesday morning with the FBI and Aurora Police Department.

The indictment named six suspects in what the agencies described as a large-scale, sophisticated criminal enterprise that included car thefts, aggravated robberies, shootings, attempted murders, identity thefts, fraud cases and forgeries throughout the Denver Metro area.

The six named suspects are:

Kaile Stevens

Keandre Stevens

Omari Davis

Tavarious Robinson

Jadeen Hollumn

Emmazetta Chargingcrow

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a preliminary investigation uncovered a group of friends and family members involved in an identity theft and forgery operation. This affair included multiple fake purchases of luxury vehicles, which were then used to commit various aggravated motor vehicle thefts, aggravated robberies and burglaries.

“This criminal operation terrorized convenience store clerks throughout my district and destroyed the credit and lives of hard-working citizens who had their identities stolen,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I commend the investigators who spent countless hours to shut this operation down and we look forward to the day we can present this case in court.”

According to the grand jury indictment, Kaile Stevens, 40, was the main organizer and oversaw all identity theft and forgery crimes, as well as procure high end cars for her family and friends. The younger members would commit burglaries and thefts to procure ID’s and credit cards for Kaile to use, allowing the group to commit over $100,000 of aggravated motor vehicle theft within the last “few years.”

On Aug. 17, 2021, police responded to a crash on S. Buckley and E. Quincy Avenue involving a Mercedes Benz. Two men, later identified as Hollymn and Robinson, fled on foot. Officers searched the vehicle and found a rifle, a firearm laser and stolen mail belonging to multiple identity theft victims. The Mercedes Benz had a fictitious tag and was registered to one of the ID theft victims, according to Aurora police.

Working with the Colorado Department of Revenue, investigators showed this criminal group used stolen identities to buy vehicles through fraudulent loans. The driver’s license information provided to the car dealerships was not a registered license number in the revenue department’s database.

The department found 11 vehicles illegally obtained between June 2021 and July 2022, and some of the stolen vehicles were also identified in a series of aggravated robberies at multiple area convenience stores.

The criminal enterprise is alleged to have committed robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores between Jan. 19-28 on E. Mississippi Avenue, E. 8th Avenue, E. 45th Avenue, E. 88th Avenue, N. Washington Street, and Girard Street.

At approximately 10 a.m. Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on E. 13th Place. Witnesses identified the vehicle seen leaving the scene as one of the stolen Mercedes Benz’. No one was injured in this shooting.

Two hours later at the same complex, Aurora police officers were dispatched to a second shooting call. This time, one person was injured.

A day after these shootings occurred, officers searched an apartment where two of the defendants, Kaile Stevens and her son Keandre were living.

Inside the apartment, officers found car keys to stolen vehicles, a distinctive sweatshirt and two hoodies which were seen at many of the aggravated robberies and personal information from ID theft victims.

“These conspirators stole social security cards, credit cards and ID’s, which we believe were then given to Kalie Stevens to further her complex fraud operation and gain money for her family and their friends,” Chief Deputy DA Darcy Kofol said. “Kaile Stevens, the matriarch of this group, ran a scheme that allowed her, her children and their friends to use these high end luxury vehicles for free and then committed multiple aggravated robberies and shootings.”

As of Wednesday morning, Chargingcrow had posted her $50,000 cash or surety bond pending trial, but the other defendants have not done the same. Her bond was the lowest issued.

“These indictments exemplify why partnerships are so important to the FBI Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force,” said Matthew Fodor, FBI Denver acting special agent in charge. “Here we have a criminal organization of family members operating in numerous counties in Colorado and other states. This scheme began with identity theft and forgery and escalated to car thefts and armed robberies.

“The collaboration, expertise, and relationships of our local, state and federal partners enabled us to put a stop to this violent organization and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Specific charges listed in the indictment include racketeering, conspiracy to commit organized crime, aggravated motor vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a crime, theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal possession of an ID document, tax evasion, cybercrime, second degree kidnapping, attempted murder through extreme indifference, attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.